Dates set for all-virtual RootsTech Connect 2022
UTAH, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — FamilySearch has announced that RootsTech Connect 2022 will take place on March 3–5 next year as a fully virtual event. RootsTech Connect 2021 attracted more than 1 million visitors from over 240 countries, making this year’s gathering the largest in RootsTech history, according to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. FamilySearch is operated by the Church.gephardtdaily.com
