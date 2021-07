McDONOUGH – Purple Innovation Inc. announced Wednesday that it will more than double its workforce in McDonough, creating 500 new jobs. Purple, a comfort technology company known for creating the Purple Mattress, will expand its operations in McDonough and create additional jobs across production, fulfillment, customer care and other areas of the business. This comes on the heels of the company’s commitment last year to create more than 360 jobs in Henry County. Once the expansion is complete, the company will employ more than 800 Georgians.