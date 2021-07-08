GoodRx to assist gig workers in pharmaceutical drug discounting deal with DoorDash

LYNBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Despite the social and economic hardships caused by the global pandemic, this public health crisis has reinforced the conviction that animal companionship is essential for humans. Not only did pet adoptions surge after the introduction of lockdowns, but a recent Rover.com study also found that people who welcomed new pets into their homes derived enormous benefits. According to this report, '93% of people said their 'pandemic pet' improved their mental and/or physical wellbeing in the last year, and over 80% said it made working from home and being at home during the pandemic more enjoyable.' Blake Brossman, founder of PetCareRx comments, 'There is ample research indicating that pet ownership is a strong contributor to better overall health in people, as well as a facilitating factor for social interactions and community engagement. Since the number of pets keeps growing, and they are increasingly viewed as members of the family, the market for pet medications looks set to remain on a growth trajectory.'