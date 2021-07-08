Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

States advance a deal with Purdue and Sackler family over opioid crisis

NBC News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacklers will pay more than $4.3 billion dollars of what's expected to be an $8 billion settlement, with $750 million being set aside for individuals. Nine states and Washington, DC oppose the deal, though they're not expected to be able to stop it. Sandy Blankenship, whose adoptive daughter was born dependent on opioids, tells NBC News' Kate Snow that there's no amount of money that would compensate for the lifelong therapy her daughter will need.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Snow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Opioids#Washington Dc#Sacklers#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Lawmauinow.com

Nationwide Resolution of Lawsuits Over Opioid Crisis Secures $4.3 Billion

Attorney General Clare E. Connors announced Hawaiʻi’s participation in a nationwide resolution of lawsuits against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, that will require them to pay more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country, as well as make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, state officials said.
Pennsylvania Statepghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania to receive $225M from Sackler family opioid settlement

Pennsylvania is poised to receive $225 million over the next nine years in damages related to the opioid epidemic in a bankruptcy settlement with the family who owned Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin. The settlement comes after 24 states, including Pennsylvania, pushed the Sacklers, who own Purdue Pharma, to...
New York City, NYchautauquatoday.com

James Announces Agreement to Shut Down Purdue Pharma for Role in Opioid Crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday announced a resolution of her lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. During a virtual press conference, James said the agreement will, first and foremost, shut down Purdue Pharma and end the Sackler family's ability to manufacture opioids ever again...
Businessartreview.com

Sackler family members would get immunity from opioid legal action in new settlement

Members of the Sackler family, some of whom own the the company Purdue Pharma – and whose name once adorned several museums and galleries in both the US and the UK as a consequence of their extensive arts patronage – have negotiated a legal deal which would see them given personal immunity from past and present civil lawsuits over the the marketing of prescription opioids.
Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces $4.5 Billion Settlement with Purdue Pharma Over Its Role in the Opioid Epidemic

Agreement Shuts Down Purdue Pharma and Prevents Company From Manufacturing Opioids in the Future. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma – one of the largest in U.S. history – over the company’s role in falsely marketing its products to get more Americans hooked on opioids. The owners of Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family, will be required to pay $4.5 billion over the next nine years, with New York State expected to receive at least $200 million. Funding from the settlement will be used to fund prevention, treatment and recovery programs in communities across the country, and thousands of individual victims will also receive compensation as part of Purdue’s bankruptcy process. Additionally, the settlement requires the Sackler family to relinquish control of family foundations to the trustees of a contemplated National Opioid Abatement Trust dedicated to abating the opioid crisis.
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Healey: $4B Purdue opioid settlement will unlock Sackler secrets

Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey will formally announce an agreement Thursday afternoon to resolve the state's lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, a deal in which Massachusetts is expected to get $90 million of a $4.3 billion settlement. Healey, who filed the first state lawsuit against individual members of...
Medical & Biotechlawweekcolorado.com

Weiser Announces Multi-Billion Resolution of Sackler & Purdue Pharma Opioid Case

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has reached a resolution on the lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma. The settlement is not only one of the largest payments from individuals to resolve a law enforcement action in the history of the U.S. — but it also makes public millions of documents on the role of the Sacklers in the opioid crisis.
Industrycapecod.com

More States Agree to Settlement Plan for Opioid-Maker Purdue

WASHINGTON (AP) – More than a dozen states, including Massachusetts, have dropped their objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan, edging the company closer to resolving its bankruptcy case. The proposed settlement aims to transform Purdue into a new entity that helps combat the U.S. opioid epidemic through its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy