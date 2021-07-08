North Shore news in brief

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, invites residents of the 6th Congressional District to nominate people in their lives who best exemplify the qualities of integrity, compassion and commitment to community, embodied by his late mentor, the Rev. Peter J. Gomes, a Christian minister who served for nearly 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University, erected to honor the Harvard public servants who died in World War I. As a preacher, teacher, author, and leader, Gomes influenced many in support of those in the armed forces and humanitarian causes. In September, Moulton will host an awards ceremony to present one finalist with the Peter J. Gomes Service Award. He will also host a community service project in honor of Rev. Gomes where members from across the community can join Rep. Moulton to participate. Details for both will be posted on the Congressman’s website, Moulton.house.gov, and on his Congressional office’s social media pages: @teammoulton on Twitter and @RepSethMoulton on Facebook.