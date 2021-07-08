How to watch Scripps National Spelling Bee 2021: Live stream, TV channel, start time

The best in women’s soccer converge on Tokyo this summer for the 2021 Olympics as the United States Women’s National team will be looking for revenge after an early loss in the knockout rounds in Rio. With stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd back in the fold (plus Massachusetts natives Sam Mewis and Kristie Mewis), Team USA is battling for gold once again as the No. 1-ranked team in the world. However, they’ll face stiff competition from reigning gold medalists Germany (ranked No. 2).