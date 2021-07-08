Cancel
Florida, MA

How to watch Scripps National Spelling Bee 2021: Live stream, TV channel, start time

By Jason Kates
MassLive.com
 12 days ago
The 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place on Thursday night in Florida, as 11 students out of over 200 initial contestants will vie for the title and desired Scripps Cup. In addition to the trophy, the winner of the contest, which will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney Resort, will also received a prize of $50,000. The 11 finalists are: Roy Seligman (12), Bhavana Madini (13), Sreethan Gajula (14), Ashrita Gandhari (14), Avani Joshi (13), Zaila Avant-garde (14), Vivinsha Veduru (10), Dhroov Bharatia (12), Vihaan Sibal (12), Akshainie Kamma (13) and Chaitra Thummala (12).

