2021 Shelby F-150 Boasts 775 HP and a $107K Price Tag
It's a muscly offering with two big stripes, as you might expect. The Ford F-150 is one of the company's most popular nameplates of all time, and rules the roost of the truck kingdom in the United States of America. With the famous model receiving a refresh in 2021, interest is high, and Shelby have capitalized on that by delivering a new fettled version of their own. The latest Shelby F-150 boasts big numbers and a imposing aesthetic, reports Road and Track.www.thedrive.com
