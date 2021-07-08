Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 Shelby F-150 Boasts 775 HP and a $107K Price Tag

By Lewin Day
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a muscly offering with two big stripes, as you might expect. The Ford F-150 is one of the company's most popular nameplates of all time, and rules the roost of the truck kingdom in the United States of America. With the famous model receiving a refresh in 2021, interest is high, and Shelby have capitalized on that by delivering a new fettled version of their own. The latest Shelby F-150 boasts big numbers and a imposing aesthetic, reports Road and Track.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F 150#Hp#Fox Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Ford F-150 Ditches Power Stroke Diesel V-6 Engine

Ford confirmed to Car and Driver that the F-150 will no longer be available with the Power Stroke 3.0-liter V-6 diesel due to the popularity of the other engines such as the EcoBoost V-6 options. Customers who want towing ability and efficiency should now go for the PowerBoost hybrid, Ford...
CarsMotorAuthority

2021 Ford Shelby F-150 rolls in with 775 hp

Ford has a F-150 Raptor R coming for 2022, but Shelby American has already stepped up to the plate with its own V-8-powered performance pickup based on the latest F-150—and it packs a supercar-worthy 775 hp. The new 2021 Ford Shelby F-150 is built from an F-150 Lariat and is...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mid-Engined 1968 Dodge Charger Is Road-Legal Replica Of Dom's Fast 9 Car

After years of creating mind-blowing custom projects, SpeedKore has finally unveiled its first-ever mid-engined classic muscle car. Built as a street-legal version of the movie car driven by Dominic Toretto in F9, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, the so-called Hellacious is based on a 1968 Dodge Charger with extensive modifications to almost every single aspect you could think of.
Gas Priceinsideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Is Priced Much Like Gas F-150, But How?

When the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning was first revealed, many people were shocked by its $40,000 starting price. Gas-powered pickup trucks aren't cheap, and pricing rises rapidly as soon as you start to choose options and specific configurations, so it makes sense that many folks expected the electric F-150 to be quite pricey.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Meet The 775 Horsepower 2021 Shelby F-150

Shelby American has been churning out performance versions of Ford's F-150 pickup for decades now. The legendary performance company takes a standard pickup, dresses up the interior and exterior, bolts on a fancy suspension, and turns engine power up to the proverbial "11." For 2021, Shelby has an all-new Ford F-150 to work with, and it has released what the company is calling the "most powerful, most refined, and most competent Shelby F-150 yet."
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mustang Shelby GT350 Owners Taking Ford To Court

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 has been retired but its legacy lives on. Powered by the incredible 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 that churns out 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, the GT350 was the go-to choice for track enthusiasts. The Mach 1 is its most direct successor, as opposed to the Shelby GT500. For the most part, GT350 owners are very satisfied with their purchases, but a group with early-build 2016 examples are not.
Carstorquenews.com

Latest Shelby F-150 Is a Muscle Truck With 775 Horsepower

2021 model year Shelby F-150 is most powerful, refined and capable off-road truck in Shelby American history. 2021 model year Shelby F-150 now available for order through select dealers worldwide. Shelby American has always been about driving thrills, especially in the world of muscle cars. But now Shelby American has...
CarsCarscoops

2021 Shelby F-150 Debuts With Sporty Looks And Up To 775 HP

If the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is too tame for you, you’re in luck as the Shelby F-150 has been introduced with up to 775 hp (578 kW / 786 PS). Billed as the “most powerful, refined and competent version of the truck in its history,” the 2021 Shelby F-150 is based on the F-150 Lariat 4×4 and features an aggressive exterior with a ram-air hood, a sportier front bumper, and 22-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 35-inch BFG all-terrain tires.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

315-HP 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Priced at $44,640

The VW Golf R is new for 2022 and starts at $44,640. Power comes from a 315-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. U.S. Volkswagen dealerships should start receiving the 2022 Golf R by the end of 2021. Enthusiasts...
CarsCarscoops

Tuscany Motors Unveils Wild 2021 Ford F-150 Black Ops

Tuscany Motors has just unveiled its wild take on the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, dubbed the Black Ops. The tuner is best-known for building the F-150 Harley Davidson edition and for its F-150 Black Ops model, has equipped the truck with a new suspension system from BDS that includes Fox 2.0 Performance Series shocks and a lift kit, providing the F-150 with significantly more ground clearance than standard. Complementing the suspension changes are 20-inch Stealth Black Ops wheels clad in BF Goodrich KO2 tires measuring 325/60 at all four corners.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-250 Shelby Super Baja Will Be Team Hytiva’s Support Truck

Earlier this year, Shelby American revealed the 2021 Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja, giving the Ford Super Duty the same sort of treatment it’s applied to the Ford F-150 for years now, albeit with Ford’s 6.7L Power Stroke diesel under the hood. A grand total of five Ford F-250 Shelby Super Baja trucks have been built so far out of a planned production run of 250, and one of them will now serve as a support vehicle for Team Hytiva, an off-road racing team.
Buying CarsAutoblog

Here's how Ford got F-150 Lightning EV pricing so close to the gasoline truck

CHICAGO — The single most shocking thing about the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning when it was revealed was the price. A base Pro starts at just $39,974. The XLT starts at $52,974, and a fully-loaded Platinum at $90,474. What’s so surprising about those prices is how close Ford is flirting with gasoline-engine F-150 price equivalents — and that's before consumers take advantage of federal and state tax incentives. History has consistently shown us that electric cars tend to be more expensive than their gasoline-powered equivalents, but that’s much less the case with the Lightning.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Magnetic Metallic Ford F-150

Great Conditon. Chrome Wheels, Hitch, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUT..., EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A MID, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, New Tires CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Chrome Wheels Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Aston Martin Valhalla: A 937-HP Plug-In Supercar With an AMG V8

007's mid-engined machine is real. Aston Martin has been teasing and talking about its mid-engined Valhalla hybrid supercar for a couple of years now. The pre-production prototype even had a role in that James Bond movie that was supposed to come out, like, a year and a half ago. Unfortunately, when No Time to Die finally does release in October, however, 007's silver, squintier-eyed Valhalla will look a bit dated because Aston has now unveiled its finished, street-ready version.
CarsRoad & Track

The 2022 Audi RS3 Has a 401-HP Five-Cylinder and a Drift Mode

The Audi RS3 has always been a compelling pocket rocket, thanks largely to its characterful five-cylinder engine and capable all-wheel drive chassis. That doesn't look to change for the 2022 RS3, the third iteration of this ultra-powerful bite-size sport sedan. Audi gave its 2.5-liter five-pot a light rework for the...
Carsinsideevs.com

Will The Wrangler EV Drive Underwater Come 2030? Jeep Says Maybe

Jeep is celebrating its 80th anniversary this month, with July 15, 1941 marking its official beginning. That’s when former Willys-Overland Company signed a contract with the US War Department to begin production of the first military Jeep vehicle. Eighty years on, Jeep looks to the future with electrification on its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy