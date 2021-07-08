2021 Shelby F-150 Boasts 775 HP and a $107K Price Tag

CHICAGO — The single most shocking thing about the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning when it was revealed was the price. A base Pro starts at just $39,974. The XLT starts at $52,974, and a fully-loaded Platinum at $90,474. What’s so surprising about those prices is how close Ford is flirting with gasoline-engine F-150 price equivalents — and that's before consumers take advantage of federal and state tax incentives. History has consistently shown us that electric cars tend to be more expensive than their gasoline-powered equivalents, but that’s much less the case with the Lightning.