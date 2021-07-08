Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shaler Township, PA

20-inch water line break sends geyser shooting into sky in Shaler Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 12 days ago

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large water main break in Shaler Township has sections of two roads closed and sent a massive geyser shooting into the sky.

Shaler police said the break happened along a 20-inch line near the intersection of West Pennview Street and Louann Street.

The Hampton Shaler Water Authority was working to shut the line down and repair the damage.

There’s no word yet on how many people are affected or what caused the break.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Shaler Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Geyser#Accident#Louann St#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Beaver County, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family finds missing Beaver County man in trunk of car at abandoned Moon Twp. gas station

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The family of a Beaver County man found his body in the trunk of a car at an abandoned Moon Township gas station over the noon hour Tuesday. According to investigators, police were called at 12:41 p.m. for the report of the body at the former Texaco Service Station at 8000 University Boulevard. That’s across from Moon High School and near Robert Morris University.
Oakmont, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dead after crashing into 2 parked cars in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — A Verona woman died after police say she drove into two parked cars in Oakmont. Kayla Kane, 38, died after being taken to a hospital, according to a release from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. Police Chief Michael Ford said officers responded to a three-vehicle crash...
North Wildwood, NJPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boat runs aground on crowded New Jersey beach

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. — Beachgoers in New Jersey were startled Tuesday when a boat ran aground in North Wildwood, authorities said. There were no injuries on the beach or in the water, NJ.com reported. The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. EDT. Ryan Rettew, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, told WPVI he...
Evans City, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman charged after police say she shot in direction of man during argument in Butler County

EVANS CITY, Pa. — An argument over dogs ended with a woman facing criminal charges after police said she fired a gun in the direction of a man over the weekend. According to ButlerRadio.com, court documents filed by the Evans City Seven Fields Regional Police Department said a woman went to the station Sunday afternoon to report a gun was fired during an argument.
Maryland StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Maryland shooting: 1 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired in Adelphi

ADELPHI, Md. — One person is dead and four others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted overnight in Maryland, authorities said. According to Prince George’s County police, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday on Metzerott Road in Adelphi. Officers arrived to find five male gunshot victims, the department tweeted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy