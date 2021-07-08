20-inch water line break sends geyser shooting into sky in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large water main break in Shaler Township has sections of two roads closed and sent a massive geyser shooting into the sky.

Shaler police said the break happened along a 20-inch line near the intersection of West Pennview Street and Louann Street.

The Hampton Shaler Water Authority was working to shut the line down and repair the damage.

There’s no word yet on how many people are affected or what caused the break.

