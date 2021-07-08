Would trading Nolan Patrick for Jesse Puljujarvi make sense?
The Philadelphia Flyers suffer from a version of option paralysis. In this version, options are more limited than ever. Before the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, the Flyers must optimize their protection lists to take minimal damage. At the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Philadelphia needs to weigh the option of trading a package of assets for a top-pair defenseman or selecting a top prospect forward in the first round. They also need to figure out what they want with Nolan Patrick, whether that means giving him the option for trade or another prove-it contract.phillysportsnetwork.com
