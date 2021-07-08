Would trading Nolan Patrick for Jesse Puljujarvi make sense?

Over the past few days I have written far more about Duncan Keith than I ever expected to as an Oilers blogger. Moving past the ranting and raving, here are my thoughts; spending assets, particularly young defensemen who still could develop into legitimate top four players such as Caleb Jones on a soon to be 38 year old defenseman who has been in decline for the past couple seasons is a bad idea. I firmly believe the Oilers best opportunity to win is in the next 3-5 seasons. Every move that the Oilers do moving forward should answer yes to the question, "does this move help to achieve that goal."