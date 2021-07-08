‘Water boy’ shot multiple times on interstate ramp in Georgia, police say

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA — Police said that a boy selling water Thursday afternoon on a ramp to I-285 in College Park, Georgia was shot multiple times, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported.

Four boys were selling water on the corner when two men in a white sedan pulled up and shot one of the teens four times, police said. The victim was wounded twice in the leg, once in the wrist and one in the hand, police said.

College Park is a city southwest of Atlanta.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

“The assailants then got back in the vehicle, drove southbound on Old National Highway and then got on I-285,” Major Lance Patterson with College Park Police said. “We’re checking cameras. If anybody has any information or knows anything, please reach out to us and help us get these guys into custody.”

Police aren’t sure what motivated the shooting, but said they are having ongoing problems with kids selling water on the corner there.

