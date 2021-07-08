Lawn mowing becomes patriotic venture for Painesville Township man

In the morning hours on July Fourth this year, Rob Porter turned mowing his lawn into a patriotic venture. "I woke up Sunday and I didn't have any plans, and I knew I needed to mow the lawn," recalled Porter, who ended up cutting his grass to showcase the American flag. "I saw a couple of other people do it for Memorial Day, so I thought I'm going to give this a try. It worked out really well. I probably had about 45 minutes into the whole front yard."