'Animaniacs' Actor Chick Vennera Dead at 74

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Chick Vennera, who starred in the disco movie Thank God It's Friday and The Golden Girls, died on Wednesday. He was 74. Vennera was also known for his voice acting, playing memorable roles in the 1980s The Jetsons episodes and Animaniacs. Vennera's daughter, Nicky Vennera, said her father died after a battle with lung cancer, reports Variety. He died at his home in Burbank, California. He is also survived by his wife, Suzanne.

