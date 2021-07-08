Video: Tropical storm could cause flash flood concerns

Effective: 2021-07-20 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Broward The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Springs, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Cooper City, Parkland, Broadview-Pompano Park, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Pine Island Ridge, Godfrey Road, Sunshine Acres, Ramblewood East, Markham Park and Hillsboro Pines. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
