Coos County, NH

Video: Tropical storm could cause flash flood concerns

By Mike Haddad
WMUR.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of NH except Coos County through Friday as showers, downpours, and rain from Elsa move in. Tonight will feature occasional showers, downpours, and scattered thunderstorms well in advance of Tropical Storm Elsa. Tropical Storm Elsa (top sustained winds around 50 mph)...

