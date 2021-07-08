Video: Tropical storm could cause flash flood concerns

Effective: 2021-07-21 08:50:00 Expires: 2021-07-21 12:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until noon ChST. * At 850 AM ChST, satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.4 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is around 1.5 inch per 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite estimates and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR