Deputies: Father shoots son after he refuses to leave parent's home

TRANSLYVANIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to a residence in reference to a gunshot wound. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene to find Billy Jack Gage III (BJ) had been shot in the abdomen by Billy Jack Gage Jr. (Billy). Deputies say BJ was taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries resulting from the shooting. Billy compiled with all of the officer's orders and was detained, says deputies. They go on to say the witness was also detained as a precaution.