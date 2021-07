It seems like Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) has been embroiled in legal troubles forever now. The company, a leading player in decentralized finance (DeFi), is being brought down by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ever since the two bodies went head-to-head in court. Now in its eighth month, the legal proceedings have kept the token down through the bullish crypto spring. But, can a piece of news today help lift Ripple (XRP) price predictions up for DeFi summer?