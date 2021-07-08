Cancel
GoodRx to assist gig workers in pharmaceutical drug discounting deal with DoorDash

By Tyler Clifford, @_TylerTheTyler_
CNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodRx announced a new partnership with DoorDash to help food delivery drivers access prescriptions at favorably discounted prices. The deal follows a similar one the online marketplace signed with USAA, GoodRx CEO Doug Hirsch said in an interview on CNBC's "Mad Money." "We're focused on trying to serve not just...

www.cnbc.com

Economyazpbs.org

Jobs of desperation: How rideshare, food delivery workers lose in the gig economy

Peter Young was napping between blood draws when his ringing phone woke him. He was lying in a hospital bed in Los Angeles as part of a five-day clinical trial that required his blood to be drawn every two hours. It’s not a job most people sign up for eagerly, but for Young, 27, it seemed like a dream opportunity. His full time job is delivering food for Postmates.
BusinessCNBC

Battery start-up Enovix begins trading after SPAC merger in latest clean tech deal

Battery start-up Enovix begin trading on Thursday after completing its reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The stock initially jumped at the opening bell, but dipped more than 12% during afternoon trading. Enovix creates batteries with silicon anodes, which means greater energy density. SPACs...
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Next Big Thing | Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson

Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Insights and Forecast to 2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pharmaceutical Drugs market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pharmaceutical Drugs market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
StocksStreet.Com

GoodRx Isn't Showing Us a Good Stock Chart

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Thursday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx (GDRX) , the pharmacy saving app. Hirsch explained that if the pandemic taught us anything it's that consumers don't like buying prescriptions by mail. That's what makes GoodRx so valuable, he said, patients get the best prices and can still pick up at their favorite pharmacies.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) Gains Following Sales Surge for Migraine Drug NURTEC ODT

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares are gaining 11% following the announcement of preliminary Q2 results: net product revenue of NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) came in at $93M, increasing 119% Q/Q. Total prescriptions since the product launch exceeded 750,000 across 38,000 unique subscribers.
Industrynashvillemedicalnews.com

U.S. Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Requires Overhaul, Says Expert Committee Convened by Business Group on Health

The U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain must be remodeled to address long-standing conflicts and achieve a delivery model marked by transparency, affordability and access, a multistakeholder working committee created by Business Group on Health recommended today to industry leaders and government regulators. The committee, composed of employers, health plans, pharmacy benefit...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Tilman Fertitta invests in gig worker employment platform

Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta was among a group of investors who participated in a $60 million seed funding round for a company targeting employment gaps in the hospitality and other industries. San Francisco-based Instawork, which provides a digital platform connecting gig workers and employers in a pinch, said in a...
Economysmarteranalyst.com

RBC and DoorDash Partner to Bring Deals and Savings to Canadians

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and DoorDash, a leading last-mile logistics platform, have announced a joint initiative under which eligible RBC credit cardholders will receive a free subscription to DashPass for up to 12 months, depending on the credit card they hold. With DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription program, customers pay no...
Industrypharmacytimes.com

How PBMs Can Help Control the Cost of Specialty Medications

PBMs can implement a clinically rigorous approach to specialty pharmacy management that ensures members have appropriate access while helping payers control their pharmacy spend. Specialty medications are making headlines for a reason: they’re a major and growing driver of health costs. As the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), we...
Pet Servicesaustinnews.net

PetCareRx Founder Reviews Drivers of Pet Medication Market Growth

LYNBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Despite the social and economic hardships caused by the global pandemic, this public health crisis has reinforced the conviction that animal companionship is essential for humans. Not only did pet adoptions surge after the introduction of lockdowns, but a recent Rover.com study also found that people who welcomed new pets into their homes derived enormous benefits. According to this report, '93% of people said their 'pandemic pet' improved their mental and/or physical wellbeing in the last year, and over 80% said it made working from home and being at home during the pandemic more enjoyable.' Blake Brossman, founder of PetCareRx comments, 'There is ample research indicating that pet ownership is a strong contributor to better overall health in people, as well as a facilitating factor for social interactions and community engagement. Since the number of pets keeps growing, and they are increasingly viewed as members of the family, the market for pet medications looks set to remain on a growth trajectory.'
Retailsmallbiztrends.com

More Consumers Demand Shipping Transparency from Retail Businesses

Online consumer purchases are increasing, and this means more shipping. And according to the latest research from ShipStation, more consumers are demanding shipping transparency from retail businesses. Consumers Demanding Shipping Transparency. It is only natural for consumers to want a better shipping experience as they make more online purchases. And...
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Albertsons adds Uber to growing roster of delivery partners

A leading U.S. grocer is rolling out on-demand delivery via Uber and Uber Eats across 1,200 stores. Albertsons Cos., including banners Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and Vons, began offering on-demand delivery of groceries and essentials in partnership with DoorDash in June 2021. The retailer also provides on-demand delivery via Instacart and the new Anycart online grocery shopping engine.

