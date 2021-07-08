Team Petey: Hunter express gratefulness to special individuals for athletic career achievement, success

Malvern’s hometown collegiate standout Hannah Hunter has grasped the importance of what it takes to be productive on the next level as an elite college student-athlete. While achieving accolades both in high school and college, Hunter feels blessed to continue this journey to perform on the diamond amongst the nation’s top softball players. She has enjoyed the experience playing softball at the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain, which has granted her this opportunity to play at Ouachita Baptist University and join the Tigers athletic program as a collegiate athlete.