Two suspects are due in court on Friday to face charges of attempted murder after the shooting of Dutch crime journalist Peter R de Vries in Amsterdam, an attack that has stunned the Netherlands.Mr de Vries, 64, was in a critical condition after being shot in the head while leaving a television studio. Police say he was shot five times at close range and Amsterdam’s Mayor Femke Halsema said he was “fighting for his life.”The two suspects were not named but were described as a 35-year-old Polish man living in Maurik, a town in theprovince of Gelderland, and a 21-year-old...