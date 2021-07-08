Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FOX 61

Tropical Storm Elsa has some putting their plans in place, just in case

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thursdays are always busy at the Highland Park Market in Manchester but when a weather event is upon us, the store aisles see a more steady pace. Tropical Storm Elsa might not pack the punch of other storms that have come to Connecticut in the past but Molly Devanney, the owner of Highland Park Market said, “ever since the October (2011) Storm we all kind of think we need to prepare a bit more and be ready.”

www.fox61.com

Comments / 1

FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Conn#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather#Highland Park Market#Conyers Hardware#New Englanders#Roku#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy