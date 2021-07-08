Tropical Storm Elsa has some putting their plans in place, just in case

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thursdays are always busy at the Highland Park Market in Manchester but when a weather event is upon us, the store aisles see a more steady pace. Tropical Storm Elsa might not pack the punch of other storms that have come to Connecticut in the past but Molly Devanney, the owner of Highland Park Market said, “ever since the October (2011) Storm we all kind of think we need to prepare a bit more and be ready.”