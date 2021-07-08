Cancel
Economy

BDL signs Rs 499-crore deal with IAF for Akash missiles

dallassun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Thursday signed a contract worth about Rs 499 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the manufacture and supply of Akash missiles to the Indian Air Force (IAF). According to a press release, the contract was signed by Air...

www.dallassun.com

