Wedding Traditions

You expect to find a towering, eye-catching, and beautiful cake at any wedding, but the traditional wedding cake of Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Norway, and Iceland is really unique. The name of this delicacy is kransekake, and according to Food52, it also goes by other names: kransekage, which means "wreath cake," or tårnkake, which translates to "tower cake." A kransekake is literally a tower: a tower of cookie rings. The rings are large at the bottom and gradually shrink in size as the tower builds, creating an upside-down cone shape. The cookies, which have a crisp, light texture, are made with almond flour, egg whites, sugar, and spices. Special kransekake molds are used to create all the perfectly sized cookie rings.
