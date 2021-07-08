Cancel
Relationship Advice

Wedding Traditions

 12 days ago

2020 was a very un-traditional year for weddings. So is now the time to change other stuff about them? Someone polled people who’ve been married, and asked if we should keep doing these ten traditional wedding things…. 1. The bride’s family should pay for it? That’s one of the top...

With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Lex’s of Carytown owner Lisa McSherry says, the formalwear boutique experienced a 90% loss in revenue due to the cancellation of proms, which make for the boutique’s most profitable season. Unsure of how to compensate for the dramatic drop in profits, McSherry noticed an amplified interest in casual wedding apparel from brides who were no longer able to plan their large affairs and were now looking to host intimate ceremonies. So the shop brought in bridal lines, and the dresses were a hit.
Summer is “wedding season,” but why feel left out when you can simply marry yourself? That probably sounds like something a narcissistic celebrity would say, but we in the spirit world know that even the most trivial notions reveal deep cosmic secrets. The inner union between soul and spirit is...
The kids are with their grandparents in Durango, and Andrew and I are staying in Ridgway for his best friend's wedding. The wedding party and some of the guests are camping at the wedding site all weekend. Andrew and I enjoy camping, but we worried there would be a lot of drinking and such going on all weekend. Andrew's sober, so we decided to stay at a hotel instead. It will allow us to have some couple time, which is a rare thing these days, while also avoiding the party scene. Many wedding guests are staying at VRBOs in the area or staying at the Ouray KOA. When we talked to Drew last year about the wedding, he mentioned one hotel in the area. It's a solar spa called Chipeta, and I booked a room. It's a good thing I booked when I did, because they booked out months in advance.
On Saturday, June 19, 2021, the wedding ceremony of Dan Hendrickson to Marian Donahue took place at the Hansen Mansion, Saturday, June 19, 2021, 3 p.m. The home and grounds had been recently renovated and the Hendrickson wedding was the first to take place there. Officiant Bill McCurine created a ceremony that reflected the exceptional elements of the couple. A nod to the historical significance of Juneteenth, a bit of humor and the divine nature of the union of marriage.
With vaccines distributed across the country and restrictions lifted, weddings are officially back on. Still, nuptials might look a little different from what they did pre-pandemic. Couples are reevaluating just about every detail, from guest lists to aesthetics, leaving some brides to opt for non-traditional takes on the classic white wedding dress.
This past weekend my husband, Noel, and I went to Sonoma, California for our second wedding post-pandemic. I have always loved weddings and cry at every single one of them. Thank heavens I invested in waterproof mascara, so I did not look like a horror movie or the world’s oldest goth after the ceremony.
While there is a lot to be said for tradition, we can all agree that some wedding customs are downright problematic. According to the New York Times, throwing the garter stems from a medieval tradition in which wedding guests would rip off pieces of the bride's gown like Cinderella's wicked stepsisters. Don't even get us started on the age-old practice of weddings being a business transaction among men, not a romantic ceremony uniting two people in love (via Mental Floss). Fortunately, there are a few symbolic rituals that are easier to swallow and not rooted in patriarchy or superstition.
My marriage was a mess. The issues between my husband and I were escalating. I felt drained. Not only by our problems but the perceived need to hide them. The world dictates what is scandalous. What we should and shouldn’t find embarrassing. And society sends a clear message. A failing marriage should be disguised.
You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
A traditional part of the Summer Moon Festival, the bed races were held Thursday before rain dampened the festival grounds. See Saturday's paper for more on the races.
You expect to find a towering, eye-catching, and beautiful cake at any wedding, but the traditional wedding cake of Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Norway, and Iceland is really unique. The name of this delicacy is kransekake, and according to Food52, it also goes by other names: kransekage, which means "wreath cake," or tårnkake, which translates to "tower cake." A kransekake is literally a tower: a tower of cookie rings. The rings are large at the bottom and gradually shrink in size as the tower builds, creating an upside-down cone shape. The cookies, which have a crisp, light texture, are made with almond flour, egg whites, sugar, and spices. Special kransekake molds are used to create all the perfectly sized cookie rings.
Like any Jewish tradition, shiva comes with a history of customs and rituals that date back centuries. While some basic customs, such as staying home and having guests over, happen at most shivas, many other traditions can look different – depending on a family’s cultural background and religious observance. Whether you’ve never been to a shiva or want to know the significance behind customs you’ve seen before, here are explanations of five of the most common shiva traditions.
