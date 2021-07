In March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam responded to the novel coronavirus by declaring a state of emergency. One of the critical actions taken in Executive Order 51 was: “Authorization for the heads of executive branch agencies, on behalf of their regulatory boards as appropriate, and with the concurrence of their Cabinet Secretary, to waive any state requirement or regulation, and enter into contracts without regard to normal procedures or formalities, and without regard to application or permit fees or royalties.”