Bio-Rad, Harvard settle DNA analysis patent dispute with French company

(Reuters) - Bio-Rad Laboratories has settled its patent infringement claims against French biotech company Stilla Technologies three days after the start of a trial in Boston federal court, according to a court filing.

The trial -- over Stilla's alleged infringement of patents owned by Bio-Rad, Harvard University and others related to microfluidic genetic analysis technology -- began June 30, and the parties informed the court of the settlement July 3, according to a Wednesday order.

Details of the settlement weren't immediately available.

Bio-Rad, Stilla, and Stilla's attorney Juanita Brooks of Fish & Richardson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Bio-Rad's attorney Ed Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges declined to comment.

Bio-Rad -- joined by Harvard, the University of Chicago, and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, all of whose patents Bio-Rad licenses -- sued Stilla in 2019, alleging its Naica DNA-analysis system infringed patents related to "droplet" technology.

Bio-Rad's innovations relate to its Droplets Digital PCR system, which allows the analysis of thousands of DNA molecules within a single sample by partitioning them into tiny droplets. Bio-Rad's complaint said the droplets "serve essentially the same function as individual test tubes" but "in a much smaller format."

Stilla challenged the validity of the patents at trial based on, among other things, earlier inventions that it said disclosed the patented innovations.

The case had been consolidated with another patent dispute between Bio-Rad and rival 10x Genomics, which is still ongoing. Bio-Rad and 10x are embroiled in several patent cases around the country over genetic analysis technology.

U.S. District Judge William Young presided.

The case is Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc v. Stilla Technologies Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:19-cv-11587.

For Bio-Rad and the other plaintiffs: Ed Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges

For Stilla: Juanita Brooks of Fish & Richardson