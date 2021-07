ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The childcare industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, making it difficult for many parents to find childcare so they can go back to work. said research has shown that one in four women have left the workforce due to the impact of the pandemic, including a lack of childcare for families. Across the country, more than 2 million women have left the workforce — the lowest number of women in the workforce since 1988.