Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

New Hampshire Real Estate in June: Sales Up 6% YoY, Inventory Down 31% YoY

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 14 days ago

Note: Remember sales were weak in April and May 2020 due to the pandemic. I'm tracking data for many local markets around the U.S. I think it is especially important to watch inventory this year. From the New Hampshire Realtors for the entire state:. Closed sales Single family and Condos...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#New Hampshire Real Estate#Condos#Supply For Single
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatethemreport.com

Despite Lack of Inventory, Existing Home Sales Up in June

Snapping four consecutive months of declines, existing-home sales rose 1.4% in June, according to the latest findings from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Total existing-home sales—defined as completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops—grew 1.4% from May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million in June. Sales climbed year-over-year, up 22.9% from a year ago (4.77 million in June 2020).
Retailautomotive-fleet.com

Total Used-Vehicle Sales Down 12% YOY in June

As another data point to monitor the health of the automotive market, according to Cox Automotive estimates, total used-vehicle sales were down 12% year over year in June. Cox estimates the June used SAAR (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate) to be 39 million, down from 43.6 million last June and down compared to 40 in May. It estimates the monthly total used sales volume to be 3.2 million for June.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Asking Prices Rise 12% YoY

The average weekly share of homes for sale with a price drop passed 4% for the first time since September 2020, signaling a cool-down in the hyper-competitive market, according to a new report from Redfin (covering the four-week period ending July 11). Asking prices of newly listed homes were up...
Real Estatedurangodowntown.com

June 2021 Real Estate Market Insights

Statistics for January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021 have been released and we also have data to compare them to the prior eight years. The following information provides key metrics and trends as well as our insight into these numbers. There were 176 listings sold in the month of...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Preliminary Existing Home Inventory June: Local Markets

I'm gathering existing home data for many local markets, and I'm watching inventory very closely this year. The table below shows some preliminary data for June (more to come). As I noted in Some thoughts on Housing Inventory. The key for housing in 2021 will be inventory. If inventory stays...
Real Estateinvesting.com

China House Prices YoY

The HPI is based on transactions involving conventional and conforming mortgages - only on single-family properties.It is a weighted, repeat-sales index, which means that it measures average price changes in repeat sales or refinancings on the same properties.Percent change from a year earlier, 70 medium and large cities. It is a weighted average calculated by Thomson Reuters.
Businesscalculatedriskblog.com

Hotels: Occupancy Rate Down 9% Compared to Same Week in 2019

Note: The year-over-year occupancy comparisons are easy, since occupancy declined sharply at the onset of the pandemic. So STR is comparing to the same week in 2019. The occupancy rate is down 9.3% compared to the same week in 2019. From CoStar: STR: US Weekly Hotel Occupancy Improves; Average Daily...
MLSwataugaonline.com

June 2021 Real Estate Report

BOONE – REALTORS® are welcoming the summer selling season and the High Country is still bustling with buyers. Unit sales total 1,500 homes sold this year, with June accounting for 287 of those sales. Last month most homes sold in less than 60 days of the list date. The High Country MLS reports the median sold date within 44 days of being on the market. It is evident that buyers are looking for homes quickly, which increases the demand for inventory.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

MBA: Mortgage Applications Increase in Latest Weekly Survey

Mortgage applications increased 16.0 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 9, 2021. This week’s results include an adjustment for the Fourth of July holiday. ... The Refinance Index increased 20 percent from the...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

A Few Excerpts from a Local Commercial Real Estate Report: "Good news is construction activity has all but stopped"

Voit Real Estate Services released their Q2 reports on Commercial Real Estate (CRE) in SoCal. Here are a few excerpts from the Orange County Office report:. "The Orange County office market struggled again in 2Q. It had already been slowing before the pandemic hit, and by virtue of the higher employee density and multi-tenant configuration of office product, the office sector was hit harder by COVID than other sectors. Vacancy and availability both moved higher, and net absorption remained in negative territory. Average asking lease rates were relatively flat, but they alone do not tell the full story, as landlord concessions have risen sharply and are not reflected in market metrics. Office tenants are still trying to sort out how to fold their workforces back into the office, and that has delayed decision-making regarding relocations and renewals.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

North American Farm Tractor Sales Dip in June as Inventory Dwindles

Smaller tractors led declines in U.S. and Canada farm tractor unit sales while overall tractor inventories are down more than 40 percent year-over-year according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 12.7 percent in June compared to 2020, the second...
Real Estatedsnews.com

Delinquency-Rate Milestone: First YOY Decrease Since March 2019

The overall delinquency rate, as tracked by the research team at CoreLogic, hit the lowest rate in a full year. Data from April showed 4.7% of all mortgages in the country in some state of arrear—the measurement includes any payment later than 30 days as well as all foreclosure cases. Compared to April 2020, this represents a 1.4 percentage point year-over-year decrease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy