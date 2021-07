Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday after being struck with fireworks at a private party in Novi, Mich., the authorities said. He was 24. The police originally thought that Mr. Kivlenieks, who started two games for the National Hockey League team this season, had died from a fall while trying to flee the fireworks, but an autopsy found he had died of chest trauma as a result of a fireworks mortar, according to Lt. Jason Meier of the Novi Police Department.