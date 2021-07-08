Cancel
Cerritos, CA

Rancho Los Cerritos eager to welcome back patrons with special dinner

Cover picture for the articleRancho Los Cerritos invites the valued members of its family to join them at the Welcome Back Dinner on July 31st from 5:30-7:30 pm. During the past year, Rancho Los Cerritos has been open as a recreational and educational space for the community when so few options were available. It was honored to offer a safe outdoor space for students and visitors when they needed them most. Now, we can gather together again for the first time in more than a year to support the beloved historic site.

