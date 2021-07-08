Cancel
Public Health

July 8th COVID-19 New Cases, Vaccinations, Hospitalizations

 13 days ago

This data is from the CDC. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 332,345,797, as of a week ago 328,152,304. Average doses last week: 0.60 million per day. COVID Metrics. TodayYesterdayWeek. AgoGoal. Percent over 18,. One Dose67.3%67.2%66.7%≥70.0%1,2. Fully Vaccinated. (millions)158.3157.9155.9≥1601. New Cases per Day3🚩14,88414,34112,832≤5,0002. Hospitalized3🚩12,41911,41811,948≤3,0002. Deaths per Day3153127205≤502.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is spreading. See your state’s COVID vaccination rate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden may have already conceded that the U.S. will fall short of reaching his July 4 goal to have vaccinated at least 70% of the adult population against COVID, but the stakes for advancing the nation’s vaccine drive remain high as the Delta variant—the highly transmissible and concerning strain of the virus that first emerged in India—swiftly makes inroads across the country.
Kentucky StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Kentucky With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 8. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Tehama County

RED BLUFF — Coronavirus cases in Tehama County are experiencing a slight up-tick since the Fourth of July holiday. Health Services Agency Executive Director Val Lucero reported Tuesday between July 4 and 11, the county had 19 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. The total number of deaths due to COVID has risen to 61.
Public HealthWPRI

RI reports 128 new COVID infections, 1 death since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Department of Health on Monday reported one new COVID-19 death and 128 new infections and since the last time data came out on Friday. COVID-19 hospitalizations, meanwhile, remained level at 18 people, according to the state. Rhode Island has seen infections grow steadily throughout...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

Delta variant confirmed in Skagit; vaccinated islanders diagnosed with COVID

Vaccines have delivered a gut punch to COVID-19, but the stubborn respiratory virus is refusing to go down for the count. Three vaccinated individuals in San Juan County were diagnosed this month with COVID-19, that county’s health officer confirmed on social media July 17. Closer to home, the virus’ delta variant “has now officially been found in Skagit County,” Skagit County Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions said July 16 in a weekly video update posted online. And on July 14, another Skagit County resident died from COVID-19 — the 78th local death since the pandemic reached this area in March 2020.
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

Increasing COVID-19 Cases, Delta Variants In Idaho

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again and states with vaccination rates similar to Idaho’s have started to see real surges. Idaho’s seven-day moving average jumped from about 70 cases per day in late June to roughly 145 by mid-July. Nationwide, about 57% of eligible people are vaccinated. In Idaho, that number drops to 45%.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Delta variant causing 75% of new Minnesota COVID-19 cases

The highly transmissible COVID-19 delta variant is responsible for an estimated 75% of Minnesota's new cases, according to the state's infectious disease director. As has happened across the United States and in many countries, delta has become the dominant form of the virus, fueling a COVID-19 surge in places with low vaccination rates.
Iowa Statewho13.com

Iowa COVID-19 Statistics for July 8th

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show one additional death from COVID-19 has been reported and there are 23 new cases of the virus in the state. The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: For 8th Consecutive Day, More Than 100 New Cases Reported

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 155 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. It’s the eight straight day the state has reported over 100 new cases. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. While some cities have reinstated mask mandates, none in Maryland are doing so at the moment. The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions. During a press conference earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MONTCO.Today

July 16 COVID-19 Update: Cases on Slight Uptick in Montgomery County; Over 250 New Cases, Over 200 Patients Hospitalized Across PA

Montgomery County reported 78 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days (July 7-13th) bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 59,350 countywide since March 7, 2020. There are currently 13 people hospitalized in Montgomery County hospitals due to severe COVID-19 symptoms. Of those COVID-19 patients,...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Vaccinations, infections remain low

Jul. 20—Vaccination rates for COVID-19, as well as infection rates, have slowed in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho over the past few months. But health officials continue to urge people who are not vaccinated to join the ranks and warn that infections from the delta variant of the disease is just around the corner.

