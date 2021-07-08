July 8th COVID-19 New Cases, Vaccinations, Hospitalizations
This data is from the CDC. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 332,345,797, as of a week ago 328,152,304. Average doses last week: 0.60 million per day. COVID Metrics. TodayYesterdayWeek. AgoGoal. Percent over 18,. One Dose67.3%67.2%66.7%≥70.0%1,2. Fully Vaccinated. (millions)158.3157.9155.9≥1601. New Cases per Day3🚩14,88414,34112,832≤5,0002. Hospitalized3🚩12,41911,41811,948≤3,0002. Deaths per Day3153127205≤502.www.calculatedriskblog.com
