CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Several Disturbances Reported in Philadelphia

By Ashlee Davis
kicks96news.com
 2021-07-08

2:56 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about a disturbance between residents of Hillcrest Apartments. 5:54 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about a vehicle in a ditch on Highway...

www.kicks96news.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Video report: Several towns respond to house fire in Chatham

CHATHAM – Firefighters from Harwich and Brewster responded along with Chatham crews to a reported house fire at 31 Chatharbor Lane sometime after 9:30 AM Sunday. Firefighters were able to get the fire quickly under control and there were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CHATHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Domestic Disturbance#Disturbances#O Reilly Auto Parts#Longino Fire Department#Neshoba County
wcti12.com

Several recent reports of vandalism in one ENC community

VANCEBORO, Craven County — An eastern North Carolina police department is looking for a vandal. Officials with the Vanceboro Police Department said someone recently vandalized multiple places in the small town. The local VFW is offering a $250 reward for information. The police department’s non-emergency number is (252) 244-0440.
VANCEBORO, NC
Real News Network

Cops said they arrested him for turning around at a checkpoint, but the real reason is much worse

This week, PAR continues its coverage of the overt abuses of police power by examining new data that shows just how dangerous—and even deadly—systematic over-policing can be. PAR hosts Taya Graham and Stephen Janis break down several cases that show how police use pretextual car stops to expand their power, challenge the constitutional rights of citizens, and expand the reach of the country’s law-enforcement-industrial complex.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
94.5 PST

Do You Know Where The Urine Tunnel Is In Philadelphia?

Have you ever noticed that god-awful smell in Philly's Center City subway commuter concourse? It's kind of hard to miss. Actually, you can smell the stench from outside of the tunnel. And it never really leaves you. Once you walk through that tunnel you can't stop smelling the smell. It gets in your clothes, seeps into your pores, and even haunts you in your dreams. Okay, that's excessive. But I did feel like I still smelled the smell of urine hours after I had walked through the subway tunnel and was at home in the comfort of my bed.
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

52-Year-Old Man Dies From Cutting In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man died after a cutting Wednesday night in southeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to an area hospital Wednesday night for a walk-in cutting victim, identified as Charles Simmons of Baltimore. Police said despite doctor’s efforts, Simmons died from his injuries. Investigators said Simmons was first found in the 400 block of North Port Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.    
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

I-Team: 5-Time Drunk Driver Who Killed Young Mom Driving Without Proof Of A License

DEDHAM (CBS) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles took William Foley Jr.’s driver’s license away for life because he was a five-time drunk driver who killed a woman in 2001. WBZ-TV’s I-Team found that hasn’t stopped Foley from driving. We confronted him outside his house in Dedham recently. The I-Team saw Foley driving on three different days. The 59-year-old lost his license after a crash in June 2001 that left Christine Griffiths, a young mom, dead. Police said his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison. In a...
DEDHAM, MA
riviera-maya-news.com

Three killed after slamming into back of bus at high speed

Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico — A collision between a car and a passenger bus has left three dead in Cuautitlán Izcalli. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the private vehicle was circulating at high speed when he collided with the back of the bus. The accident was recorded...
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

8 Maryland Men Arrested In Crackdown On ‘Outlaw Motorcycle Gang’

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police on Friday announced the arrests of eight men suspected of being part of a violent biker gang. The arrests stem from a month-long investigation into the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, which authorities say operates in multiple jurisdictions including Baltimore, Harford and Prince George’s counties.
MARYLAND STATE
kicks96news.com

Trial Starts Monday in Philly, Body Found in Hope Area Pond in 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–You might remember when Demarcus Houston’s body was found weighted down in a pond in the Hope community in 2019. Monday James Kelly, Jr., goes on trial for murder. Nine people were originally arrested for the crime. Last year Tyrone Braxton, 24, and Joanna Brook Gilmer, 26, took pleas...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Chicago

Report On Anjanette Young Raid Called For Suspension For Officer Ella French, Who Was Later Shot And Killed; Her Brother Is Furious

CHICAGO (CBS) — The brother of murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French said he was “flabbergasted” by a report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young, and he called the report “disgraceful.” In the report released Wednesday, COPA recommended a three-day suspension for French for not wearing a body camera during the wrong raid at Young’s home in February 2019. Officer French was shot and killed in August while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood. Her brother, Andrew French, asked – where was the respect for his sister? “Being reminded about how much (Young)...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy