Several Disturbances Reported in Philadelphia

2:56 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about a disturbance between residents of Hillcrest Apartments. 5:54 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about a vehicle in a ditch on Highway...
Philadelphia (WPHL) – A 43-year-old male is in critical condition after a shooting in the West Philadelphia. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of West Thompson Street. The victim was shot five times, 3 shots in the left leg, 1 in the right root, and 1...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trash pickup problems around Philadelphia have been reported for months. Now, there’s a new report providing a better idea of just how bad the situation is in some neighborhoods. City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart released a report Thursday showing the pandemic’s impact on trash collection. Rhynhart says trash...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia and Chester counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work schedules and locations...
CHATHAM – Firefighters from Harwich and Brewster responded along with Chatham crews to a reported house fire at 31 Chatharbor Lane sometime after 9:30 AM Sunday. Firefighters were able to get the fire quickly under control and there were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was hurt at a Colorado Springs Waffle House overnight despite someone firing several gunshots into the building. “Surprisingly, no injuries were sustained by restaurant patrons or the victim during the incident,” police said in a blotter entry on the Sunday morning shooting. Witnesses...
VANCEBORO, Craven County — An eastern North Carolina police department is looking for a vandal. Officials with the Vanceboro Police Department said someone recently vandalized multiple places in the small town. The local VFW is offering a $250 reward for information. The police department’s non-emergency number is (252) 244-0440.
West Monroe, LA – According to the West Monroe Police Department, this incident occurred right after 10 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 100 block of Parkwest Drive. West Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers made contact with the victim. The victim told the...
This week, PAR continues its coverage of the overt abuses of police power by examining new data that shows just how dangerous—and even deadly—systematic over-policing can be. PAR hosts Taya Graham and Stephen Janis break down several cases that show how police use pretextual car stops to expand their power, challenge the constitutional rights of citizens, and expand the reach of the country’s law-enforcement-industrial complex.
Have you ever noticed that god-awful smell in Philly's Center City subway commuter concourse? It's kind of hard to miss. Actually, you can smell the stench from outside of the tunnel. And it never really leaves you. Once you walk through that tunnel you can't stop smelling the smell. It gets in your clothes, seeps into your pores, and even haunts you in your dreams. Okay, that's excessive. But I did feel like I still smelled the smell of urine hours after I had walked through the subway tunnel and was at home in the comfort of my bed.
A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man died after a cutting Wednesday night in southeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to an area hospital Wednesday night for a walk-in cutting victim, identified as Charles Simmons of Baltimore. Police said despite doctor’s efforts, Simmons died from his injuries.
Investigators said Simmons was first found in the 400 block of North Port Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A red balloon is all that remains from a family that created a small memorial for one victim of a shooting in a Lower Valley Park on Thursday night. The family had laid out a shirt, skateboard, Skittles and a candle for the victim on Friday afternoon. The night before, […]
Officials with the New Jersey State Police say 14 people aboard a party bus were arrested and numerous guns were seized following a traffic stop on Interstate 195 early Halloween morning. Troopers say they learned that a,. "party bus carrying multiple occupants in possession of weapons was traveling through Mercer...
DEDHAM (CBS) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles took William Foley Jr.’s driver’s license away for life because he was a five-time drunk driver who killed a woman in 2001.
WBZ-TV’s I-Team found that hasn’t stopped Foley from driving. We confronted him outside his house in Dedham recently.
The I-Team saw Foley driving on three different days. The 59-year-old lost his license after a crash in June 2001 that left Christine Griffiths, a young mom, dead. Police said his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison.
In a...
Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico — A collision between a car and a passenger bus has left three dead in Cuautitlán Izcalli. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the private vehicle was circulating at high speed when he collided with the back of the bus. The accident was recorded...
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police on Friday announced the arrests of eight men suspected of being part of a violent biker gang. The arrests stem from a month-long investigation into the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, which authorities say operates in multiple jurisdictions including Baltimore, Harford and Prince George’s counties.
PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–You might remember when Demarcus Houston’s body was found weighted down in a pond in the Hope community in 2019. Monday James Kelly, Jr., goes on trial for murder. Nine people were originally arrested for the crime. Last year Tyrone Braxton, 24, and Joanna Brook Gilmer, 26, took pleas...
The 46-year-old B. Chemirmir, the main suspect in the case, is accused of killing at least 12 elderly women aged between 76-94 years and he faces numerous charges. If found guilty on all charges, he will most certainly remain behind bars for the rest of his life. According to police,...
Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
CHICAGO (CBS) — The brother of murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French said he was “flabbergasted” by a report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young, and he called the report “disgraceful.”
In the report released Wednesday, COPA recommended a three-day suspension for French for not wearing a body camera during the wrong raid at Young’s home in February 2019.
Officer French was shot and killed in August while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood.
Her brother, Andrew French, asked – where was the respect for his sister?
“Being reminded about how much (Young)...
Comments / 0