Several Disturbances Reported in Philadelphia

Have you ever noticed that god-awful smell in Philly's Center City subway commuter concourse? It's kind of hard to miss. Actually, you can smell the stench from outside of the tunnel. And it never really leaves you. Once you walk through that tunnel you can't stop smelling the smell. It gets in your clothes, seeps into your pores, and even haunts you in your dreams. Okay, that's excessive. But I did feel like I still smelled the smell of urine hours after I had walked through the subway tunnel and was at home in the comfort of my bed.

4 HOURS AGO