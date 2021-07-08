Hermosa Beach Junior Little League All Stars beat Redondo Beach for District Championship

Last week, for the first time since 2010, the Hermosa Beach Junior League All-Stars won the District Championship with an all-Hermosa Beach residents Little League team. Hermosa struggled early in the Wed. June 30 game at Clark Stadium against Redondo. Hermosa was down 5-2 in the bottom of the 7th. But with two outs and no one on, the Hermosa All Stars rallied to tie the game 5-5, sending the contest into extra innings. After Redondo Beach failed to score in the top of the 8th, Hermosa countered with two quick outs of their own. But then Hermosa Beach’s Tyson Yokoo sent a base hit to left to keep the comeback alive. A single by Harrison Belden and a walk to Spencer Love loaded the bases. Hermosa’s Lucas Schermer stepped to the plate and took the count to 2 balls and 2 strikes. Then Schermer launched a shot to deep center that sailed over the center fielder’s head, giving Hermosa a 6-5 comeback victory.