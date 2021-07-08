Cancel
‘Stillwater’: Cannes Review

By Tim Grierson, Senior US Critic
Screendaily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon teams up with Camille Cottin and director Tom McCarthy for this story about an Oklahoma oil rigger who goes to France in search of redemption. Dir: Tom McCarthy. US. 2021. 140 mins. A nervy mixture of character study, romantic drama and thriller, Stillwater ends up a little out...

MoviesNew Haven Register

'Stillwater' Review: Matt Damon Gets to the Heart of How the World Sees Americans Right Now

Americans are used to watching Americans save the day in movies. That’s the kind of hero Bill Baker wants to be for his daughter Allison — a young woman convicted of murdering her girlfriend while studying abroad — in “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy’s not-at-all-conventional crime thriller “Stillwater.” The setup will sound familiar to anyone who remembers the Amanda Knox case: Five clicks in to a nine-year sentence, Allison has always maintained her innocence. After new evidence arises, she writes a letter to her lawyer asking for help. But she’s careful not to involve her dad directly. “I cannot trust him with this. He’s not capable,” she writes.
MoviesPopculture

Matt Damon Gets Emotional During 5-Minute Standing Ovation for 'Stillwater' at Cannes

Matt Damon's new movie, Stillwater, received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes film festival, and the rousing response sparked an emotional reaction from the film's star. After the credits rolled ion the film's screening, the crowd stood up and began to applaud the cast. Damon was noticeably overwhelmed by the response and began to tear up.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Between Two Worlds’: Cannes Review

Juliette Binoche stars in Directors’ Fortnight opener about an undercover writer who plans an expose on France’s employment crisis. Marianne (Juliette Binoche), a successful writer, goes undercover as a contract cleaner in order to research her next book, an exposé of France’s employment crisis and the minimum wage treadmill. Documentary-style cinematography delivers the requisite gritty naturalism; the expected approach for films about economic inequality. And certainly, this picture ticks plenty of social realist boxes. But there’s a satisfying added depth born out of the persuasively fleshed out performances and the focus on female friendship. It’s particularly perceptive when it comes to the ethics of using real lives as material, and the question of the legitimacy of emotional bonds if one party is hiding essential truths about themselves.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Val Review – Cannes 2021

Judging by the roles which made him one of America’s most famous movie stars, you’d be forgiven for not knowing Val Kilmer was also the youngest actor ever accepted into prestige New York drama school Juilliard. A budding playwright and Shakespearean actor when young, Kilmer’s loftier ideas about the world never quite became clear in the generally schlocky parts he became famous for. He knows this.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: Matt Damon achieves his career best performance in ‘Stillwater’

“Stillwater” is the kind of movie we haven’t seen in a while. It’s a serious, big-scale American film from a leading director, featuring a career-topping performance by a big star. If you’ve been feeling that the movies you’ve been seeing have lacked something, well, they’ve lacked what “Stillwater” has — importance. It feels like a major movie, because it is.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Chiara’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

In his Calabrian series that began with Mediterranea, about the North African refugee influx, and shifted to a Romani community in A Ciambra, writer-director Jonas Carpignano brought unvarnished naturalism to vivid snapshots of a place where poverty, racism and crime to a large extent shape the social fabric. He completes the trilogy with A Chiara, for the first time focusing on a young female protagonist and delivering what’s arguably his most accomplished and affecting film to date. A too-protracted final act notwithstanding, this chronicle of a keen-eyed teen’s loss of innocence builds to a shattering climax.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The French Dispatch’: Cannes Review

Wes Anderson launches his fantastical France-set anthology at Cannes before a September global release through Searchlight. Dir: Wes Anderson. UK/France/Germany. 2020. 107 mins. Artifice imitates life in The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s exceedingly clever love letter to literary magazines such as The New Yorker. Told in chapters which represent individual...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Everything Went Fine’: Cannes Review

Sophie Marceau leads a strong cast in Francois Ozon’s quietly moving tribute to his late writing partner, Emmanuele Bernheim. Dir: Francois Ozon. France. 2020. 113 mins. An elegy within an elegy, Everything Went Fine adapts Emmanuele Bernheim’s book about her tricky relationship with her elderly father as she helped him die — a story that Francois Ozon folds into a tender tribute to his frequent collaborator, who passed away from cancer in 2017. The matter-of-fact title clues the viewer into this picture’s subdued tone, which refreshingly refuses to succumb to the mawkishness and histrionics that usually accompany such an inherently sad tale. Instead, guided by Sophie Marceau’s spare turn as a daughter who loves her difficult dad despite everything, the film becomes an unhurried meditation on family and the closure we will never get with our parents — even as mortality encroaches.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Worst Person In The World’: Cannes Review

Joachim Trier throws caution to the wind in this Palme D’Or contender, the final part of his Oslo trilogy. Dir: Joachim Trier. Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark. 2021. 128 mins. A chaotic, unpredictable portrait of a chaotic, unpredictable individual, The Worst Person In The World is a spirited and thrillingly uninhibited piece of filmmaking from Joachim Trier. Never exactly a risk-averse director, he throws caution to the wind with this film, the third picture in his Oslo trilogy (following Reprise and Oslo, August 31st). Some of his directorial decisions land more successfully than others, but all are rooted in and validated by the personality and experiences of the central character, Julie (a magnetic Renate Reinsve).
MoviesScreendaily

’The Velvet Underground’: Cannes Review

Todd Haynes channels the essence of rock group The Velvet Underground in this immersive documentary. Hypnotic, seductive, and, just simply, very cool: the good news is that The Velvet Underground is everything you might have expected and dreamed of a documentary made by Todd Haynes about the influential (yet ultimately penniless) 1960s New York avant grade rock group. Haynes, whose 1988 Velvet Goldmine skirted around some of these characters in a fictional way, does the art and the time, the people and the places, immersive justice. Any questions which remain chime tantalisingly with the work of his defiantly-impenetrable protagonists.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Are You Lonesome Tonight?’: Cannes Review

Wen Shipei’s lacklustre Chinese hit-and-run thriller makes its international premiere as a Cannes special screening. Most recently seen as an unreservedly heroic coast guard in Dante Lam’s action spectacle The Rescue (2020), Taiwanese heartthrob Eddie Peng takes on an unassuming blue collar identity for Are You Lonesome Tonight? This noir thriller asks a lot of its leading man and co-star Sylvia Chang, particularly as its narrative concerning a humble repairman whose mundane life is upended by a tragic accident is distinctly threadbare. Developed from a pitch project at the 2017 Shanghai International Film Festival, it relies on dream sequences, structural trickery and multiple perspectives to pad the proceedings to 95 minutes. Still, there is a modicum of curiosity value here for Asian crime cinema aficionados, as first-time director Wen Shipei demonstrates a certain flair for heightened atmospherics and off-kilter details.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Year Of The Everlasting Storm’: Cannes Review

Seven short films mix documentary and fiction to paint a portrait of pandemic life. Dirs: Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichatpong Weerasethakul. 2021. 121mins. The marvellous omnibus The Year Of The Everlasting Storm approaches the Covid-19 pandemic not so much as a physical...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Paris, 13th District’: Cannes Review

Jacques Audiard reinvents his own cinema with this fresh story of lovers inter-twined in today’s Paris. Dir. Jacques Audiard. France. 2021. 106 mins. Stories of young love in Paris have long been two a sou in French cinema. But the genre is always up for reinvention, and Jacques Audiard rises to the occasion triumphantly in Cannes competition title Paris 13th District – exuberantly reinventing his own cinema in the process.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Evolution’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Kornel Mundruczo and Kata Weber, the husband-and-wife team behind 'Pieces of a Woman,' draw on their family history for this time-jumping drama about the deep scars left behind by the Holocaust. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. A multi-generational family saga about...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Last Duel’ Trailer: Matt Damon and Adam Driver Have Medieval Showdown

Matt Damon and Adam Driver face off in the first trailer for “The Last Duel,” 20th Century Studios’ historical epic from four-time Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott. It’s a clash of movie titans — at least as far as awards pedigree goes — with Oscar winner Damon as Jean de Carrouges and Oscar nominee Driver as Jacques Le Gris, the two friends turned bitter rivals who participated in France’s last sanctioned duel. Emmy winner Jodie Comer stars as Marguerite de Carrouges, Jean’s wife, and two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck is Count Pierre d’Alençon. Set during the Hundred Years War, Carrouges is a respected...
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

Abigail Breslin & Camille Cottin at the ''Stillwater'' 74th Cannes Film Festival Photocall

Following the premiere, Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin attended the ''Stillwater'' 74th Cannes Film Festival photocall earlier today(July 9th). Abigail Breslin wore a floral OSCAR DE LA RENTA FALL 2021 frock which was accessorized with a silver clutch and SOPHIA WEBSTER silver metallic pumps. For me, I think platform sandals would have been a better shoe choice than the pumps and she needed to ditch the clutch because it doesn't go here. But honestly the shape isn't doing her any favors, I like the print though.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Benedetta Review – Cannes 2021

The marketing wasn’t lying. Benedetta, the latest from legendary Dutch director Paul Verhoeven, really is an epic sass-fest in which obscenely attractive nuns play power games against each other for God’s approval. On a higher level, though, it’s another taste of the director’s distinct blend of irreverence we’ve enjoyed since Robocop.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Last Duel’ Trailer: Ridley Scott’s Latest Pits Matt Damon Against Adam Driver In A Fight To The Death

Ridley Scott continues to defy his age. Now 83, the director’s latest film hits theaters this Fall after a COVID-related delay. It’s Scott’s first film since 2017’s “All The Money In The World” (one that he reshot in record time thanks to the ongoing Kevin Spacey scandal at the time), but “The Last Duel” fits nicely in his wheelhouse of historical dramas like 2005’s “Kingdom of Heaven” and his debut film from 1977, “The Duellists.”

