A US senator has called for people to buy bitcoin and save it as part of their retirement plan.Cynthia Lummis revealed she had more than $100,000 invested in the cryptocurrency and planned to continue buying and saving more.Speaking at the CNBC Financial Advisor Sunnit, the Republican lawmaker said she hoped the crypto industry "grows and is nurtured and used", and that regulation is brought up to speed with the financial and technological advancements that bitcoin brings.."I would like to see cryptocurrency, like bitcoin, become part of...