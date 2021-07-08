Role Call: Rookie WR Shows Untapped Potential

How He Got Here: One of the more experienced wide receivers in the country over the course of his career with the Hawkeyes, Brandon Smith certainly looked the part of a future pro. Production was prominent for Iowa's second-leading receiver behind recent Vikings draft pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette, as Smith tallied 91 career receptions for over a thousand yards and nine touchdowns in 39 games. However, injuries and a Covid-shortened 2020 derailed what could have been an even more impressive college career and a better overall draft stock. His junior year, the best statistical season of his tenure, was cut four games short due to a right knee injury and kept him for challenging Smith-Marsette for the top receiver spot in the Hawkeyes program.