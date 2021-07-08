Tens of thousands of dead fish washed up by Elsa

Lake Tuz (Salt Lake), a closed basin lake in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, is the second largest lake in Turkey. It houses many endemic species ranging from birds, bugs, mammals, and plant species. In 2000 the lake was declared a protected biodiverse area. It is also a temporary home for many migratory birds — including flamingos. The lake is suitable for incubation and feeding and also allows flamingos to nurse their offspring without threat from predators. The smaller lakes nearby are a source of food and nutrition for these birds.
