Tens of thousands of dead fish washed up by Elsa

fox13news.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead baitfish, catfish and big game fish floating in the water near Coquina Key are causing quite a stink. Two weeks ago there was nothing, but after Elsa passed, thousands of dead fish were left behind.

