Tens of thousands of dead fish washed up by Elsa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hit and Run Charters captain Tyler Kapela says it's getting harder and harder to find parts of Tampa Bay to take customers. "Basically the entire middle part of the bay is dead right now. Like, nothing can live in that water," Kapela told FOX 13. "The wind is blowing out of the east for the last few days and starting to blow all that fish on Coquina Key. The eastern shorelines of the bay are getting really, really bad. It's also blowing it out into the gulf and we're starting to see patches of red tide out in the gulf, which is the first time I've seen that so far this year."