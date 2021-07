A Dreams artist has pulled off the creative feat of Dreams recursive artistry by creating two separate but intrinsically linked studies of the Bob Ross painting. First, Martin Nebelong built a study of a Bob Ross painting within Dreams using its 3D tools, bringing a placid mountain lake into existence in virtual reality. Then Nebelong went into that space, set up an easel and canvas, and proceeded to paint a study of their virtual surroundings using Dreams' 2D art tools. It's a remarkable encapsulation of all the different tools Dreams gives creators to bring their visions to life, even if it does make me fear that Nebelong may now be stuck in an endless loop of paintings within paintings. Give us a happy little sign if you need help, Martin!