Methane is a potent gas, from the perspective of climate at least. Although it doesn’t remain in the atmosphere as long as carbon dioxide does, it has more than 80 times the warming power of CO2 over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere. Because of this potency, achieving GHG emissions reductions in line with the timeline set by the Paris Climate Agreement requires urgent action on methane emissions from all sources, in addition to rapid decarbonization. And to do that, we need to look beyond burping cows.