Tornado Warning issued for City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Suffolk; Isle of Wight The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia The central City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 706 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Holland, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Kings Fork around 715 PM EDT. Windsor around 720 PM EDT. Isle Of Wight around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Central Hill, Whitley, Longview, Benns Church, Kilby, Lummis, Wills Corner, Boaz, Bethel Church and Raynor. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN