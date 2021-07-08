Cuyahoga Co. jailer charged with hitting handcuffed inmate

A Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer was charged today with misdemeanor assault, interfering with civil rights and dereliction of duty for a February incident inside the troubled jail.

Reion Cook was arrested Thursday. The 47 year-old was placed on paid administrative leave by the county.

According to court documents, Cook hit the handcuffed inmate as he was being booked into the jail on Feb. 6, 2021.

Adam Chaloupka, an attorney with the Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, said the union was awaiting the outcome of an internal investigation into the incident when the charges were filed Thursday.

Chaloupka said the union is confident they can ably defend Cook in the criminal proceedings.

