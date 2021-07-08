Cancel
Auburn, AL

Auburn football: Marquell Harrel wanted to be teammates with Demetris Robertson

By Andrew Hughes
flywareagle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s too little too late for former Auburn football OL Marquel Harrell, who admitted today that he wanted to be teammates with recent transfer addition Demetris Robertson. Robertson joins the Tigers after three years with the Georgia Bulldogs, which followed a two-year stint with the California Golden Bears. He announced this morning that he would be making his way across state lines into East Central Alabama, signaling the biggest get for Bryan Harsin and co. in the transfer portal thus far.

