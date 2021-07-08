Cancel
Meade County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MEADE COUNTY At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Bear Butte State Park, or 19 miles east of Sturgis, moving southeast at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Meade County, 20 miles west of Union Center and is about to cross Highway 34. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH

