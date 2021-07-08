Cancel
GoodRx to Assist Gig Workers in Pharmaceutical Drug Discounting Deal With DoorDash

By Tyler Clifford, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodRx announced a new partnership with DoorDash to help food delivery drivers access prescriptions at favorably discounted prices. The deal follows a similar one the online marketplace signed with USAA, GoodRx CEO Doug Hirsch said in an interview on CNBC's "Mad Money." "We're focused on trying to serve not just...

