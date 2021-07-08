Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Bowman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR EASTERN BOWMAN AND WESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Scranton, or 10 miles southeast of Bowman, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bowman, Scranton, Reeder, Bucyrus, Gascoyne, Bowman Haley Dam and Buffalo Springs. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH