Public meeting set to share plans for Lehigh Acres Park expansion

Lee County staff will share the plans for the development of a 42-acre property adjacent to Lehigh Acres Park with the public at an upcoming meeting.

The Lehigh Acres Architectural, Planning and Zoning Review Board’s public meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District’s administrative office, 601 East County Lane, Lehigh Acres.

Please note, while the meeting is scheduled to begin promptly at 5:30 p.m., this project may not be first on the agenda. Public comment will be accepted. The meeting will be held in person, but virtual participation is available by contacting Tami Baker at tami@la-insurance.net or 239-369-6000.

The subject property is located in Lehigh Acres off Village Lakes Boulevard and borders the western edge of Lehigh Acres Park, an existing Lee County Parks & Recreation facility. Plans call for the development of football/soccer fields and related amenities, pickleball courts, a disc golf course, a fishing pier, and other amenities.

The Lehigh Acres Architectural, Planning and Zoning Review Board is a community group that meets monthly to review prospective land development matters within the Lehigh Acres Planning Community. The board’s main role is to make non-binding recommendations to Lee County staff regarding these matters in an effort to enhance the community’s aesthetics and economics, as well as improve the quality of life of its residents.

For more information on Lee County Parks & Recreation facilities, visit www.leeparks.org or call 239-533-7275.

To request an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or a reasonable modification to participate, contact Joan LaGuardia, (239) 533-2314, Florida Relay Service 711, or jlaguardia@leegov.com . Accommodation will be provided at no cost to the requestor. Requests should be made at least five business days in advance.