Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

5 Costly Online Grocery Ordering Mistakes You’re Making

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

Not surprisingly, 2020 was a breakout year for the online grocery segment. The realities of the pandemic led tens of millions of Americans to do something they had never done before — buy groceries online . And why not? That’s the way they’d been buying everything else for years. Now the virus is receding, but for many of the newly converted who discovered a supermarket in their laptops, there will be no going back.

Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer
Read: 30 Ways Shopping Will Never Be the Same After the Coronavirus

According to eMarketer, 2021 will be the year that online grocery shopping moves from the trial phase to standard operating procedure for millions who dabbled for the first time last year. Online grocery sales are expected to exceed $100 billion this year for the first time ever — that’s 12.4% of America’s total e-commerce sales. Year-over-year percentage gains will be in the high teens until sales approach $188 billion in 2024.

If you experimented for the first time in 2020 when supermarkets became places of anxiety and danger, or if you’re considering joining the growing herd for the first time right now, chances are good that you’re making or are about to make a few money-wasting rookie errors. Here are five mistakes to avoid .

Last updated: July 8, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWDCB_0arU0ROk00

You're Ordering During Peak Hours

Some delivery services tack on a surcharge for customers who order during their busiest times. What they charge varies by location, time and how swamped they happen to be. Instacart, for example, charges “busy pricing fees,” and that’s on top of a sliding-scale pricing system that charges more the longer it takes for professional shoppers to gather what you need. Busy pricing fees vary, but can quickly send a $4-$8 delivery charge into double-digits. Find out when your service of choice is busiest and avoid ordering during those times. That tends to be from 4-9 p.m. on weekdays, when people like to order after work, and on weekends, particularly Sunday nights.

Check Out: Your Step-by-Step Guide To Spend Less and Get More When Grocery Shopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKX6d_0arU0ROk00

You’re Not Taking Advantage of Membership Offers

You must be a Prime member to order groceries through Amazon Fresh. That’s a fee of $119 per year or $12.99 per month. Other services, however, let anyone order and offer membership as an option. Walmart Grocery, for example, charges $7.95 or $9.95 per delivery, but Walmart+ members get free delivery as part of their $98 annual or $12.95 monthly fee. Instacart Express members enjoy free delivery, too, instead of $3.99 and up for non-Express service. Also, Express members don’t pay busy pricing fees.

Only you know if you order frequently enough to justify the cost of membership, but even if you’re close, consider that free delivery is only one of the perks no matter which service you join.

See: Is a Costco Membership Worth It? Here’s a Breakdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AtN6b_0arU0ROk00

You’re Paying Extra Delivery Fees

Amazon Fresh is free with a Prime membership. That free Prime delivery you’ve gotten so used to, however, only applies to groceries if your order meets the minimum price threshold of $35. Anything less and you’ll pay a $10 fee — that’s a 40% surcharge on a $25 order. Similarly, members of Target’s Shipt service enjoy free delivery on orders over $35 but pay $7 for smaller orders.

This kind of policy is the industry rule, not the exception. Pricing structures vary from service to service, but in most cases, you can expect to pay more if you don’t make sure to order enough to satisfy the minimum price threshold.

Find Out: How Much Should You Tip Your Delivery Driver?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyzsX_0arU0ROk00

You’re Not Using Coupons and Discount Codes

Just because you can’t use paper coupons when you order groceries online doesn’t mean you have to pay full price. The coupon situation varies considerably from service to service, so it’s important to know exactly what you have to do to take advantage of discounts while you shop.

Target’s grocery delivery service Shipt, for example, takes the guesswork out of it by alerting you to promo codes and other discounts as you go. Instacart automatically applies manufacturer’s coupons where eligible. Kroger lets you apply digital coupons to delivery orders. The point is, there’s a whole lot of inconsistency across the industry, but also a whole lot of money to be saved if you take the time to understand your service’s coupon protocols.

Discover: 30 Things You Should Never Buy Without a Coupon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAshL_0arU0ROk00

You’re Choosing Beauty Contest Produce

Every single day, farmers are forced to throw away a shameful amount of fresh produce because it doesn’t meet the cosmetic standards of their clients in the grocery store business. Straight bananas. Curvy carrots. Apples with dimples. These "Island of Misfit Toys" fruits and vegetables are just as fresh, flavorful and nutritious as their more photogenic siblings who make the cut for the supermarket shelves — and you can have them delivered to your door for a steep discount.

If you’re not hung up on looks, you can save as much as 40% on fresh organic produce from companies like Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods, which keep perfectly good food out of landfills while letting you keep more money in your pocket.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Costly Online Grocery Ordering Mistakes You’re Making

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Mobile Banking#Food Drink#Americans#Emarketer#Walmart Grocery#Instacart Express#Target#Kroger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Delivery Service
News Break
Costco
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

9 Walmart Buys That Are "Flying Off the Shelves" Right Now

A lot of the most famous "I didn't know they carried that!" Walmart moments might occur in the fashion section, but guess what: You can find some trendy treasures in Walmart groceries, too. We've tracked down the Walmart groceries that have a few shoppers raving online to make your next trip to the grocery department a blast. (For real—we've got a few July 4th grabs in the bag that are both healthy and delicious.)
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Texas Roadhouse Raised Its Prices

If there is one true thing in life, it's that the bread and cinnamon butter served at Texas Roadhouse is on a whole other level. In fact, eating as many rolls as we can before the actual meal is a time-honored tradition — and just guarantees there will be leftovers to bring home for the next day. Yet, the delicious bread is not the only reason this popular chain is so successful.
Economyconsiderable.com

When Costco checks your receipt, it’s not because they think you’re stealing

You know the drill. After paying for your three-month supply of granola bars and a decade’s worth of sandwich bags, a Costco employee will ask for your receipt. She’ll glance in your cart and — I always assumed — confirm those 90 cans of Sprite were bought and paid for. But there’s more going on here than simple theft prevention.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

This shoe chain can't find enough workers. It hopes self-checkout can fill the void

New York (CNN Business) — Stores have a glut of job openings to fill. One chain hopes automation is a solution to the pressure. DSW is piloting self-checkout stands in stores in "response to hiring challenges," said Karen Cho, senior vice president of human resources at Designer Brands (DBI), owner of the shoe chain, in an email. Cho said the self-checkout test started last year to also address health concerns with workers and employees trying to social distance.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

This Is When Kroger Plans To Eliminate Its Plastic Bags

Most of us will admit to having a love-hate relationship with plastic bags. We know they're problematic for the environment, but at the same time, they become a necessary evil when we're out and we need a place to stash our shopping. However, even the biggest grocery chains realize the environmental impact that plastic bags can have, and part of Kroger's upcoming plans include the deletion of single-use plastic bags from their stores.
Grocery & Supermakettasteofhome.com

9 Things You Won’t See in Walmart Anymore

With safety measures constantly evolving, it can be hard to keep up with the changes. We have you covered. Things are looking up! With more accessible vaccination rollouts and mask mandates being lifted, it finally seems like we can see the end of the coronavirus tunnel (but we still want to avoid germs when grocery shopping.) There have been many changes over the past year due to the pandemic that it can be hard to keep up with the constantly changing policies. While things are starting to go back to “normal,” there are still some safety guidelines to be aware of. Walmart is one of the many industry chains that have announced changes to ensure the safety of its employees and customers as best as they can. Make sure you’re up to date on all the guidelines in place and most importantly, stay safe.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Just Pulled This Popular Item From Its Website

As much as Walmart carries in its stores, the retailer's online site has even more variety, including thousands of listings for products that are not actually sold at your local store. But there's one item you won't find on Walmart's website anymore. The company has removed a popular item after being threatened with legal action from a very famous celebrity. Read on to find out which product you can no longer buy on Walmart online.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Unusual Currency This Aldi Cart Was Rented With

The grocery chain Aldi is known for its reasonable, affordable prices. The German-based market famously keeps prices low by cutting corners in other ways. For instance, Aldi shoppers aren't supplied with bags and must place their own groceries in the totes they bring from home. Products at Aldi aren't taken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy