OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Biden defends course on Afghanistan | Most British troops are already out | Rockets fired on US embassy in Iraq

© Getty Images

THE TOPLINE: President Biden on Thursday rejected the idea that a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is “inevitable,” defending his decision to withdraw from the 20-year war amid reports of a deteriorating security situation in the country.

“Let me ask those who want us to stay: How many more? How many thousands more Americans’ daughters and sons are you willing to risk? How long would you have them stay?” Biden said during an impassioned speech from the White House East Room.

“Already we have members of our military whose parents fought in Afghanistan 20 years ago. Would you send their children or their grandchildren, as well? Would you send your own son or daughter?" he asked.

A sped up end date: Biden also confirmed the U.S. military mission will end Aug. 31, ahead of his original Sept. 11 deadline, adding that the United States would begin evacuating Afghans who helped U.S. troops during the war as soon as this month.

“Our military commanders advised me that once I made the decision to end the war, we needed to move swiftly to conduct the main elements of the drawdown. And in this context, speed is safety,” Biden said. “Conducting our drawdown differently would have certainly come with increased risk of safety to our personnel. To me, those risks were unacceptable.”

Background: In April, Biden ordered a full withdrawal from Afghanistan, setting the stage for the end of America’s longest war by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that originally sparked the U.S. invasion.

Not the same as Vietnam, says Biden: But as the U.S. withdrawal has neared its end, Taliban gains have accelerated, raising fears the insurgents will overrun Kabul after the U.S. departs. Critics have also compared the situation to the fall of Saigon in 1975.

Biden, though, categorically rejected those comparisons.

“The Taliban is not the North Vietnamese Army. They're not remotely comparable in terms of capability,” Biden said. “There's going to be no circumstances where you’re going to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the United States from Afghanistan.”

An evacuation: The winding down of the withdrawal has also prompted more urgent warnings on the need to evacuate Afghans who served as interpreters or otherwise helped U.S. troops during the war as they wait for their visa applications to come to the United States.

Biden said relocation flights will begin later this month to U.S. facilities outside the continental United States or in third-party countries, but offered few other details of the plan. The White House has not disclosed specifically where individuals will be transferred, with press secretary Jen Psaki earlier Thursday citing “security reasons” in not disclosing locations.

“Our message to those women and men is clear: There is a home for you in the United States, if you so choose,” Biden said. “We will stand with you, just as you stood with us.”

Read the rest here.

MOST BRITISH TROOPS OUT OF AFGHANISTAN

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced that most British troops have left Afghanistan, nearly 20 years after it followed the United States and other NATO allies into the country.

“All British troops assigned to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan are now returning home,” Johnson told the U.K. Parliament’s House of Commons.

Citing security reasons, he declined to give further details on the troop withdrawal but noted that “most of our personnel have already left.”

British involvement: British soldiers have been in Afghanistan since after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States by al-Qaeda, events that sparked the 20-year conflict. The war has claimed the lives of 457 British soldiers.

When President Biden earlier this year set a Sept. 11 deadline for withdrawing all U.S. troops from the country, NATO announced it would follow.

PM downplays lingering threats : The U.K. and other countries’ removal of troops comes as the Taliban have taken large swaths of territory in Afghanistan, sparking fears the Afghan government would quickly fall once foreign troops leave.

Johnson said the threat from al Qaeda to the U.K. is “substantially lower” than it was in 2001, but “of course there remain terrorist threats from Afghanistan.”

He did not answer questions about whether the quick military exit would unravel two decades of efforts in keeping terrorist groups at bay, only saying that the U.K. “must be realistic about our ability alone to influence the course of events.”

“It will take combined efforts of many nations, including Afghanistan’s neighbors, to help the Afghan people to build their future,” Johnson said. “But the threat that brought us to Afghanistan in the first place has been greatly diminished by the valor and by the sacrifice of the armed forces of Britain and many other countries.”

Continued efforts: He also pressed that the U.K. will continue to use diplomacy to help the Afghan government and the Taliban reach a peace agreement, saying “we are not walking away.”

“We are keeping our embassy in Kabul, and we will continue to work with our friends and allies, particularly our friends in Pakistan, to work towards a settlement,” Johnson said.

Additionally, Johnson said Britain will provide the Afghan government with roughly $138 million in development aid this year and give another $80 million for the Afghan security forces.

ROCKETS LANDS NEAR US EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD

Rockets landed near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, officials said, causing damage in the area.

The Associated Press reported that two Katuysha rockets touched down in and around the Green Zone in Baghdad, an area that includes the embassy. The rockets fell near the building and in an open courtyard.

A third rocket landed in a nearby residential area, causing damage to a civilian vehicle, the AP reported, citing Iraqi security.

The hits keep coming: The development comes after a base housing U.S. troops in Iraq was struck with more than a dozen rockets on Wednesday, causing two minor injuries.

More than 14 rockets reached the al-Assad Air Base in western Iraq, landing on the base and the perimeter, according to Col. Wayne Marotto, the spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition Operation Inherent Resolve.

He said all of the personnel at the base were accounted for after the attack, but announced that “two personnel sustained minor injuries."

Such attacks have ramped up since late last month amid rising tensions between U.S. troops and Iran-backed forces,

Retaliation: The suspected attacks from Iran-backed militants come after the Pentagon in June launched airstrikes on Iran-based militia groups on the Iraq-Syria border, which killed four Iraqi fighters.

