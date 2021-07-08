Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The What If...? Theories That Have Marvel Fans Losing Their Cool

By Helen A. Lee
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities," Marvel Studios teases in the tagline to its new animated series, "What If...?" The show is set to debut later this summer with a whole slew of fan-favorite characters in situations that might be slightly different than the way you remember them. The latest trailer, revealed today, shows Tony Stark, Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, and Thor in moments that deviate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. And as the Disney+ show's publicity machine ramps up, allowing fans sneak peeks into what's coming, theories that have been percolating since the series was announced in 2019 are starting to coalesce. And they're causing anticipation among fans.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Instagram#Pops Outlet#Wakanda#Black Panther#Star Lord#Guardians#Stark Industries#Avengers#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesCollider

Which Avengers’ Moves Did Taskmaster Mimic in ‘Black Widow’?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Widow.]. We spent an entire year without a new Marvel film release, and now fans have been rewarded with Black Widow, the action-heavy solo venture of the first female Avenger, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). The film debuts an ensemble cast of characters, including the mysterious, yet deadly, Taskmaster.
TV SeriesPosted by
B100

Every Marvel Character In the ‘What If…?’ Trailer

The What If...? comics were always fun because they had no rules. One month might imagine what would happen if the Punisher became Captain America, and the next could feature Doctor Doom as Doctor Strange. (This is not a hypothetical scenario; these are the concepts behind issues #51 and #52 of the ’90s What If...? comic.)
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

What If…? Trailer and Poster Revealed by Marvel Studios

Disney+ today unveiled the new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios‘ What If…? showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series,...
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki: What is The Void in Marvel Comics?

Loki episode five reveals the nature of the Loki variants introduced in the cliffhanger of episode 4 and ramps up the mysteries around the TVA by introducing The Void, a place at the end of time where Loki woke up in the previous episode's ending. But these answers have only...
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Funko Pops Are Available to Pre-Order Now

Yesterday, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer and release date for the upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+. One of the big draws of the show is that MCU stars will provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters - with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles - like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, will make for some very interesting Funko Pops.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Super Cool New Trailer for Marvel's WHAT IF...? Animated Series

Marvel has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming animated series Marvel’s What If…? and this series is going to have a lot of fun playing around in the multiverse! The trailer here features a ton of exciting new footage from the series, giving us our best look yet at what we can expect from the alternate MCU stories that it’s going to tell. It’s exciting stuff and I can’t wait to watch this show! I was especially happy to see Howard The Duck pop up in the trailer!
MoviesComicBook

Howard The Duck Appearance In Marvel What If? Trailer Has Fans Excited

After three previous, brief appearances in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Howard the Duck will appear in an upcoming episode of Marvel's What If...? on Disney+, and fans can't get enough of it. On social media, there are hundreds of messages from excited fans eager to see more Howard the Duck, a character who has only had a total of about 2 minutes of screen time in the MCU, and one cancelled TV series from Kevin Smith and Hulu. After cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, and Avengers: Endgame, fans are hoping that this time around, they'll get a little more duck for their buck.
TV & VideosComicBook

Chadwick Boseman's Final MCU Performance in What If..? Trailer Has Marvel Fans in Tears

Marvel's What If...? animated series revealed its full trailer today. The show will take fans to alternate timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which the stories of Marvel heroes and villains play out in very different ways than the canon we know. What If...? will also benefit from having voice work by the actual stars of the MCU films - including Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TV Seriespopgeeks.com

Marvel What if? is now an animated anthology

What if? has been a part of Marvel’s publication for a long time but only hardcore fans know it. It explores the Multiverse of Marvel however this series only focuses on MCU. Some of the What if? issues got so popular that they became a series. Marvel Zombies is the most popular What if? This animated series is expensive because of the 2.5d graphics. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actors also reprised their roles but in animated form. This series will be one of the last times that Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa before he passed away. Jane Foster becoming Thor was almost an episode of this series but it got canceled because it will happen in the actual MCU canon now.
MoviesBowling Green Daily News

'Black Widow' a welcome change of pace for the Marvel Universe

After being delayed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, stage 4 of the Marvel Comics Universe finally launches with “Black Widow.”. This origin story proves to be the perfect restart – a bit of a change of pace that feels more like a spy thriller than a comic book movie. It’s a fitting final chapter to the title character’s story arc, but it also provides fans a chance to see what lies ahead in the Marvel Comics Universe.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Comparing What If?'s Animation Style to the MTV Spider-Man Series

Marvel’s What If trailer is here and a bunch of fans think the animation is a dead ringer for MTV’s Spider-Man series. The 2003 show was made with CGI characters and that kind of cel-shaded art style is very distinct. A lot of people were surprised when Marvel decided to go a similar route for What If, but the initial response shows how much everyone has loved this idea. Will Neil Patrick Harris be voicing Peter Parker this time around? Who really knows, but the quick response on social media proves that there are fans of every incarnation of Spider-Man under the sun. There were only 13 episodes of MTV’s show produced, but anyone who spent a lot of time watching their programming during the early aughts remembers this weird one-off. (Even funnier is the fact that Viceland actually aired the series on their network, which caused a similar nostalgia rush.)
MoviesCollider

'Black Widow' Director Cate Shortland on What Marvel Fans Would Be Surprised to Learn About the Making of the Film

With Black Widow opening in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access this Friday, I recently spoke with director Cate Shortland about making the latest Marvel movie. During the wide-ranging interview, Shortland revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, why the PG-13 rating makes sense for the storyline, how the first cut compared to the finished film, her collaboration with second unit director Darrin Prescott (who has previously worked on Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Drive, Deadpool 2, and the John Wick movies) on the film's action sequences, the way she balanced the seriousness with moments of levity, what she did in pre-production to help her teams understand what she was trying to do, and more.
MoviesSlate

The Casual Marvel Fan’s Guide to Black Widow

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. Let’s start with something basic. When does this movie take place? Didn’t Black Widow die in Avengers: Endgame?. She did! Black Widow takes place before the events of Endgame—to be specific, it takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. To be even more specific, it takes place in 2016, 25 years after the 1991 opening scene. As for why it takes place then, well, Marvel made 20 movies before they made their first standalone centered on a female superhero, and it’s probably not a coincidence that they didn’t get around to making a Black Widow movie until after the character was already dead.
Comics/Film

Cool Stuff: Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Funko POPs Send Us into the Multiverse

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s new trailer for Marvel’s What If…? animated series coming to Disney+ next month, the first wave of Funko POPs inspired by the multiverse versions of your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters has been revealed. From Peggy Carter as Captain Britain to T’Challa as Star-Lord, get a look at Marvel’s What If Funko POPs below.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel and Sherlock Fans Loving Benedict Cumberbatch At Wimbledon

Benedict Cumberbatch is at Wimbledon and fans couldn’t help but enjoy the spectacle. The Marvel actor was there to take in the tournament with his father Timmy Carlton. It’s an annual scene of who’s who in London, but this year there’s been a bit more focus on the stands because of last year’s uncertainty. Cumberbatch is going to be pretty busy in a couple of months with Spider-Man: No Way Home press and other engagements. The Doctor Strange actor will be up to his neck in speculation about how all of this comic book hero business fits together. For now, he and his father can sit and enjoy a beautiful game on a nice day. Check out some pictures of that fabulous hat down below:
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Fans Get Emotional After Hearing Chadwick Boseman's Voice in What If...?

Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa can be seen in Marvel's upcoming animated series What If...?, and hearing the late actor's voice has left thousands of fans feeling emotional. On Thursday, Marvel Studios released the official What If...? trailer, revealing that the show will debut on Disney+ on Aug. 11. The trailer provided a good look at what's to come, including a scene of Boseman's T'Challa alongside Michael Rooker's Yondu.
TV SeriesComicBook

That Mobius and Loki Hug Has Marvel Fans In Awe

The penultimate episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," is now streaming on Disney+ and featured everything from a bunch of new Loki Variants to exciting easter eggs and fans are loving every second. There have been tons of moments that are getting a lot of attention on social media today, including fans sharing a lot of love for Alligator Loki and praising Richard E. Grant's performance as Classic Loki. However, there was one especially emotional moment between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) that people can't stop talking about online. Warning: Loki Episode 5 Spoilers Ahead.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: Far from Home, the Last MCU Movie to Hit Theaters, Was Released Two Years Ago

For roughly a decade, Marvel fans were spoiled. We were getting multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released in theaters per year. But that hasn't been the case as of late. Spider-Man: Far from Home was released in theaters on July 2, 2019. That was exactly two years ago and it was also the last time that an MCU movie was released, marking by far the biggest gap between entries since the original Iron Man was released in 2008. Luckily, that is poised to change very soon.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Fan Theory Explains Why Classic Loki Laughs When He Dies

Loki Episode 5 took Marvel fans on a mind-bending journey into a realm filled with all kinds of crazy Loki variants. Being stranded in the void at the end of time forced 2012 Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to join forces with a group of Loki variants that had survived in the dystopia for many years, including Kid Loki, Alligator Loki, and of course, Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant). (Spoilers follow!) When it came to the grand plan to escape the realm at the end of time, Classic Loki sacrificed himself for the cause, to the sound of his own glorious laughter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy