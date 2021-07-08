Cancel
The Legend of Zelda Theme Song in 10 Different Styles

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve said it before, but one really has to be a fan of the Legend of Zelda in order to go this deep into the game since the music is nice, but hearing it ten different ways is kind of overkill for someone that hasn’t really been into it for over a decade. To be fair, some of the styles are distinctive and don’t appear to blend together, but for those with a better ear than myself it’s likely that each different style stands out on its own. Bossa Nova kind of sounds like a very generic style that might be used in a lot of games since it has the quality that reminds me of a few Final Fantasy games, while Jazz is definitely hard to miss. Metalcore, Funk-Rock, PowerMetal, Rock, and Punk all kind of sound the same but have their own variations that stand out if one really listens. Rock and Acoustic are pretty easy to figure out, as are Hardcore and Heavy Metal. Each sound hits the ear just right if one stops and listens to it and identifies itself, but when stacked together like this there are styles that tend to flow into one another and become a little bit lost.

