Fitness

Reverse Engineering A Very Cheap Fitness Band

By Lewin Day
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the rise of big-name smartwatches in the marketplace, there are also a smattering of lower-end offerings. The M6 fitness band is one of them, and [Raphael] set about hacking the cheap device with a custom firmware of his own creation. The M6 band, which sells for around $6, appears...

Raphael
#Fitness Tracker#Reverse Engineering#Bluetooth Low Energy#Soc#Picopixel#Rbaron
