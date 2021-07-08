Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles gets a new gameplay story trailer
At today’s Sony State of Play livestream, we saw a plethora of third-party games heading to the PlayStation family and, of course, PC. Sega had two offerings to show today, one being the follow-up to the Yakuza spin-off Judgment, called Lost Judgment. The other is the first game based on the mega-popular Demon Slayer anime. Titled Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, it got a new story trailer released today that showed off gameplay from the Tsuzumi Mansion arc. Demon Slayer was actually confirmed for a Western release just last month.www.pcinvasion.com
