Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles gets a new gameplay story trailer

By Kevin Carignan
pcinvasion.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt today’s Sony State of Play livestream, we saw a plethora of third-party games heading to the PlayStation family and, of course, PC. Sega had two offerings to show today, one being the follow-up to the Yakuza spin-off Judgment, called Lost Judgment. The other is the first game based on the mega-popular Demon Slayer anime. Titled Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, it got a new story trailer released today that showed off gameplay from the Tsuzumi Mansion arc. Demon Slayer was actually confirmed for a Western release just last month.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demons#Gameplay#The Hinokami Chronicles#Sony State Of Play#Yakuza#Digital Deluxe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Related
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba releases trailer for its long-awaited Season 2

Aniplex, the company responsible for the editing and distribution of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, has shown the first trailer full of the second season of the series. The one that is already one of the most successful manganime of the decade, with sales records for its comic in Japan during 2020, will arrive in Spain with its first season by Selecta Vision, but what about the second season? Let’s get to know all details confirmed.
ComicsGamespot

Demon Slayer Season 2's New Trailer Takes The Action To The City

The full trailer for the second season of the hugey popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been released. The series is titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc and arrives later this year. The new season follows the recent hit Demon Slayer movie Mugen Train,...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Cross-play open beta for Splitgate has arrived on PC

First-person shooters have maintained their immense popularity for years now, which has allowed developers to explore the genre from all sorts of different angles. Although the sheer prevalence of first-person shooters makes it easy for some to grow fatigued, many developers have consistently demonstrated that the genre remains incredibly flexible and open to experimentation. Splitgate, a free-to-play first-person shooter referred to as “Halo meets Portal,” serves as one such example of the genre’s versatility. Although Splitgate has been out since 2019, players will now have an excuse to try out its unique blend of mechanics once more, as developer 1047 Games just released the cross-play open beta for Splitgate on PC. The developer also posted a new trailer that advertises the open beta.
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Details, Gameplay at WitcherCon

The newest game in CD Projekt’s Witcher franchise made an appearance during the first ever WitcherCon event this week with more details shared on The Witcher: Monster Slayer. This augmented reality game features some of the monsters Witcher players will have become quite familiar with by now, but it shows them from a very different perspective. The Witcher: Monster Slayer adopts a Pokemon Go-like system using real-world locations and fictional monsters, and we learned much more about it today.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Deathloop gets nine new minutes of gameplay in State of Play trailer

During the recent State of Play, PlayStation showed off nine minutes of Deathloop gameplay in a walkthrough taking down one of the “visionaries” antagonists. If you want to avoid spoilers and go into Deathloop completely fresh when it launches on September 14th, then it might be best to skip over watching this gameplay, as while impressive, it does spoil one path to kill one of the game’s eight visionaries. If you want to know how it looks, however, we’ll do our best to recap here without spoilers.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Minecraft Dungeons getting Echoing Void DLC this month

If you’ve been feeling a little bored in Minecraft Dungeons or are just looking for a reason to go back to it, you’re going to have some content to keep you busy when the Echoing Void DLC releases this month. On July 28, the DLC will arrive on all platforms. You best get your gear ready and set up your strongest loadout, because it’ll be taking you to an all-new area with unique challenges aplomb. The DLC is the final part of an enduring storyline that began over a year ago. The Orb of Dominance had been corrupting the overworld and was shut down, but now, players will be going after the Endermen on their own ground.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Demonic folklore horror Kandisha gets a trailer and images from Shudder

Shudder has released a trailer and images for the French horror Kandisha. Directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, the film is inspired by the Moroccan folk legend of Aicha Kandicha and follows Amelie (Mathilde Lamusse), a young woman who summons a powerful and vengeful demon after she is assaulted by her ex.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

New previews of the second season of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”: When does it premiere?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, chosen as the best anime in 2019 when it premiered, is about to launch its long-awaited second season. It is one of the most popular series in recent years and this recognition has increased this year with his film, “The Infinite Train”, which was well received by fans and critics alike. Today they presented a preview of part 2!
Comicspurexbox.com

Video: New Demon Slayer Gameplay Captures The Anime Perfectly

Fans were happy to find out last month that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles would be getting a western release one day after its launch in Japan. The anime has exploded in certain territories around the world, with the recent film becoming the highest grossing movie of 2020, as well as the biggest film in Japan of all time. So yeah, it's a pretty big deal.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

[Video] New Preview of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Developed by CyberConnect2 and published by SEGA, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC from 15 October 2021 in North America and PAL regions. Those who pre-order the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition will be granted access a few days earlier, on 13 October 2021.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Total War: Warhammer II — Oxyotl Visions of the Old Ones and Silent Sanctums guide

Oxyotl of the Lizardmen was once trapped in the Realm of Chaos. Showing his hardiness, he continued to counter the maddening effects while eliminating daemons. Eventually, he returned to the material world where he continues to guard against evil. In the campaign, his experience in traversing the realms allows him to fast travel instantly to other points of the map. Here’s our guide to help you with Oxyotl’s Visions of the Old Ones and Silent Sanctum mechanics in Total War: Warhammer II – The Silence & The Fury.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Demon Slayer Game Trailer From Sony State Of Play Lacks The Anime's Magic

I’ve been following the Demon Slayer video game – now known as The Hinokami Chronicles – for a while, mainly because I’m such a huge fan of the anime. During today’s State of Play, more gameplay and narrative footage was shown, this time, chronicling (see what I did there?) the Tsuzumi Mansion arc when Tanjiro first meets the hot-tempered Inosuke. The artwork is pretty spot on, but the in-game location looks barren and the English voice acting is lackluster (real anime fans only watch/play the sub!). Jokes aside, this latest trailer lacks the magic that the anime is known for. You can watch the trailer from the State of Play below.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Persona 25th anniversary website hints at new games and projects

The 25th anniversary is coming up for the wildly popular JRPG-series Persona, and we got a new website hinting at not one, not two, but seven new projects. It’ll be a wild year for our wild card protagonists, and we’re sure to get some exciting announcements. According to the official...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Lost Judgment New Gameplay Trailer

Plus word on special editions that you can pre-order. A new gameplay and story trailer for Lost Judgment was shown off today during the latest State of Play stream. This game in development from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega will be released globally starting on September 21 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
Video GamesGamespot

Demon Slayer Game Shows Off New PS5 Gameplay During State Of Play

PlayStation's State of Play premiered and showed off many upcoming titles including the video game adaptation of the popular manga and anime series Demon Slayer. Fully titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, it covers two story arcs: main character Tanjiro's Unwavering Resolve arc and the Mugen Train arc. In the trailer below, you can see more of the third-person action game which showcased combat and exploration.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Rumors abound that Judgment series may end over PC disputes

In not surprising news, Sega is in the midst of something very stupid. However, very surprisingly, it isn’t actually their fault this time around. Keep in mind that everything discussed here is rumor until it is confirmed by any of the parties involved. A Japanese entertainment publication named Nikkan Taishu has reported that the Judgment series will end due to disputes over releasing the game on the PC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy