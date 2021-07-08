Cancel
Dublin, CA

Dublin Seeks Input on ADA Plan

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDublin is seeking input from the public and organizations that support people with disabilities as the city updates its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-evaluation and Transition Plan. The public can comment by completing an online survey at https://dac.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8eIR2nthQIhdgwZ. Organizations can complete a survey at https://dac.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9G2AWZxtOdLIBTf. Printable versions of the...

