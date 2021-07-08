Dublin Seeks Input on ADA Plan
Dublin is seeking input from the public and organizations that support people with disabilities as the city updates its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-evaluation and Transition Plan. The public can comment by completing an online survey at https://dac.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8eIR2nthQIhdgwZ. Organizations can complete a survey at https://dac.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9G2AWZxtOdLIBTf. Printable versions of the...www.independentnews.com
